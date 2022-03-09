US Assistant Secretary of State Kritenbrink thanks Taiwan for support over Ukraine

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United States Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Kritenbrink thanked Taiwan and other Indo-Pacific nations for their support of sanctions against Russia, reports said Wednesday (March 9).

The solidarity among Japan, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, New Zealand, and Pacific island countries gave a loud signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin that they supported Ukraine and a rules-based international order, said the Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs.

Kritenbrink went on to list the countries’ different measures taken to help Ukraine and sanction Russia for its invasion. “Taiwan sent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, and its companies have pledged financial assistance to help refugees from Ukraine and have joined in export controls,” he said on Twitter.

In a reaction to Kritenbrink’s message, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said it was grateful for his appreciation of Taiwan’s support for Ukraine and criticism of Putin. As an Indo-Pacific ally and cooperation partner of the U.S., Taiwan would continue to protect the rules-based international order and stand with Ukraine, the Liberty Times quoted MOFA as saying.