Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US Assistant Secretary of State Kritenbrink thanks Taiwan for support over Ukraine

State Department official mentions humanitarian assistance, export controls

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/09 20:11
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink. 

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United States Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Kritenbrink thanked Taiwan and other Indo-Pacific nations for their support of sanctions against Russia, reports said Wednesday (March 9).

The solidarity among Japan, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, New Zealand, and Pacific island countries gave a loud signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin that they supported Ukraine and a rules-based international order, said the Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs.

Kritenbrink went on to list the countries’ different measures taken to help Ukraine and sanction Russia for its invasion. “Taiwan sent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, and its companies have pledged financial assistance to help refugees from Ukraine and have joined in export controls,” he said on Twitter.

In a reaction to Kritenbrink’s message, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said it was grateful for his appreciation of Taiwan’s support for Ukraine and criticism of Putin. As an Indo-Pacific ally and cooperation partner of the U.S., Taiwan would continue to protect the rules-based international order and stand with Ukraine, the Liberty Times quoted MOFA as saying.
Daniel Kritenbrink
sanctions
Russia-Ukraine war
Ukraine
Russia
Indo-Pacific

RELATED ARTICLES

Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
2022/03/09 11:39
Taiwan pollster dismisses survey claiming majority support status quo
Taiwan pollster dismisses survey claiming majority support status quo
2022/03/08 18:29
China’s reluctance to condemn Russia reflects scheme to invade Taiwan: MOFA
China’s reluctance to condemn Russia reflects scheme to invade Taiwan: MOFA
2022/03/08 17:19
Photo of the Day: Taiwan orchids bloom with colors of Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taiwan orchids bloom with colors of Ukrainian flag
2022/03/08 16:56
[Video] Czech Republic takes in more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees so far
[Video] Czech Republic takes in more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees so far
2022/03/08 14:21

Updated : 2022-03-09 20:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Taiwan begins 10-day quarantine, opens to business travelers
Taiwan begins 10-day quarantine, opens to business travelers
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Worker dies after Tesla on autopilot collides with repair truck in northern Taiwan
Worker dies after Tesla on autopilot collides with repair truck in northern Taiwan
Ukraine will cause China to reconsider an attack on Taiwan: Bloomberg
Ukraine will cause China to reconsider an attack on Taiwan: Bloomberg
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
"