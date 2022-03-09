spatial light modulator Market 2021 Segment Overview, Company Profiles, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2030

spatial light modulator market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the spatial light modulator market by region.

The global spatial light modulator market is expected to reach approximately USD 616.8 million by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.8% between 2017 and 2023.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market spatial light modulator.

Introduction

A spatial light modulator (SLM) is a reflective device which is used to spatially modulate the amplitude and phase of an optical wave front in two dimensions. Modulating light in its amplitude or phase is an important task in applied optics in spatial and as well as temporal. The spatial light modulators consist of arrays of micromirror on semiconductor chips, where the number of mirrors varies depending upon the application areas, ranging from a few hundred to several million. Spatial light modulators are computer-controlled and are available in a compact optical housing design.

Fast spatial light modulators help in speeding up the optical computing applications. Globally, the demand for spatial light modulator is driven by growing demand for displays across various applications, such as advertisements, gaming, and entertainment devices. Some major factors driving the market of the spatial light modulator are the growing economy and expansion of organizations as well as the implementation of advanced technologies in the education sector. However, the lack of awareness in the market and complex use of spatial light modulator pose a challenge towards the growth of the market.

The global spatial light modulator market is expected to register a 13.8% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2023. In 2017, the market was led by Asia Pacific with a 32.1% share, followed by North America and Europe with shares of 30.5% and 24.1% respectively. There has been a significant growth liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) based spatial light modulator technology in China, Taiwan, Germany, and the US. At present, Japan is the most advanced country in adoption of spatial light modulators in various applications including automotive, education and research, and electronics. Thus, the region has become lucrative for the firms that provide spatial light modulator equipment, and components.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into electrically addressed SLM, optically addressed SLM, and others. The electrically addressed SLM (EASLM) is further divided into liquid crystal EASLM and deformable mirror. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into holography, optical, pulse shaping, laser beam, display, and others. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into automotive and transportation, aerospace & defense, electronics, education and research, and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Based on the type, the electrically addressed SLM segment is expected lead the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 134.4 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with 14.5% CAGR in the forecast period. Based on application, the holography segment is expected to lead market by generating the highest revenue of USD 70.9 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with 14.9% CAGR during forecast period. Based on the industry segment, the automotive and transportation segment is expected lead the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 74.6 million in 2017 and is expected to register a 14.6% CAGR in the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of spatial light modulator market are Thorlabs, Inc. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Jenoptik AG (Germany), Laser 2000 Ltd (UK), Kopin Corporation (Forth Dimension Displays Limited) (US), Santec Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Holoeye Photonics AG (Germany), Hamamatsu Photonics KK (Japan), and Meadowlark Optics Inc. (US).

Global Spatial Light Modulator Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next six years of various segments and sub-segments of the spatial light modulator market

> To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the global spatial light modulator market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries?North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type, application, industry, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global spatial light modulator market

Target Audience

> Technology Investors

> Research/Consultancy Firms

> Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

> ODM and OEM Technology Solution Providers

> Suppliers and Distributors

> Market research and Consulting Firms

> Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances, and Associations

> Analysts and Strategic Business Planners

> Government and Other Regulatory Bodies

> Key Findings

> The global spatial light modulator market is expected to reach USD 616.8 million by 2023

> Based on the type, the electrically addressed SLM segment led the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 134.4 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with 14.5% CAGR in the forecast period.

> Based on application , the holography segment led the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 70.9 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with 14.9% CAGR during forecast period.

> Based on the industry segment, the automotive & transportation segment led the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 74.6 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with 14.6% CAGR in the forecast period.

> Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global spatial light modulator market followed by North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Regional and Country Analysis of Spatial Light Modulator Market Estimation and Forecast

The global spatial light modulator market was led by Asia-Pacific and occupied 32.2% of the total market share in 2017. North America successfully counted on second position in spatial light modulator market globally by occupying 30.6% of the total market share in 2017. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market at a 14.2% CAGR. However, the rest of the world is growing at a slow rate and occupied only 13.1% market share in 2017.

The report on the global spatial light modulator market also covers the following country-level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

