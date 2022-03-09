Cold chain monitoring Market 2021 Ongoing Trend, Recent Developments, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2030

Cold chain monitoring market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Cold chain monitoring market by region.

The global cold chain monitoring market is expected to reach approximately USD 7158.8 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.6% between 2017 and 2023.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19405

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market Cold chain monitoring.

Introduction

Cold chain monitoring is defined as the process of effectively planning, implementing, and controlling the flow and storage of perishable goods from the point of origin to the point of production, distribution, and consumption for temperature-controlled supply chain monitoring, or cold chain monitoring. This type of supply chain system is widely used by the chemical, food, and pharmaceutical industries to monitor the transportation of the products, with the help of various hardware and software devices such as RFID devices, sensors, networking devices, and telemetry & telematics.

The growing need for refrigeration in the pharmaceutical industry and the growing demand for fresh food and the need to reduce food wastage are factors expected to drive then growth of the global cold chain monitoring market during forecast period. However, maintaining temperature integrity throughout the supply chain is a limitation faced by the global cold chain monitoring market.

The market has been divided into various segments based on component, application, logistics, and region. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into software, hardware, and services. Hardware is further segmented into RFID devices, sensors, telemetry & telematics devices, and networking equipment. The services are further divided into professional services and managed services. By application, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & healthcare, food & beverages, chemicals, and others. By logistics, the market is segmented into warehousing and transportation. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19405

Based on the component, the segment hardware is led the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 1902.4 million in 2017 and is expected to register a 8.3% CAGR in the forecast period. In the application segment, food & beverages generated the highest revenue of USD 1303.1 million in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.1% during forecast period. Based on the logistics, the warehouse segment generated the highest revenue of USD 2330 million in 2017 and is expected to register an 8.6% CAGR in the forecast period.

The global cold chain monitoring market is expected to reach approximately USD 7158.8 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.6% between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The key players of cold chain monitoring market are NXP Semiconductors N.V (Netherlands), NEC Corporation (Japan), ORBCOMM Inc. (US), Sensitech, Inc. (US), Berlinger & Co AG (Switzerland), Controlant (Iceland), Infratab Inc. (US), Monnit Corporation (US), Zest Labs Inc. (Ecoark Holdings) (US), and Elpro-Buchs A G (Switzerland).

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global cold chain monitoring market

> To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the global cold chain monitoring market based on Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries?North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of component, application, logistics, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the cold chain monitoring market

Target Audience

> Cold chain warehouses

> Sensor manufacturers

> Logistic companies

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Dairy product manufacturers

> Pharmacies

> Large food retailers

> Logistics Providers

Ask for a Discount :– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19405

> Key Findings

> The global cold chain monitoring market is expected to reach USD 7158.8 million by 2023

> Based on the component, the segment hardware generated the highest revenue of USD 1902.4 million in 2017 and is expected to lead the market at an 8.3% CAGR in the forecast period.

> Based on the application, the food & beverages segment generated the highest revenue of USD 1303.1 million in 2017 and is expected to lead the market registering an 11.1% CAGR during forecast period.

> Based on the logistics, the segment warehouse generated the highest revenue of USD 2330 million in 2017 and is expected to lead the market, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.6% CAGR in the forecast period.

> Geographically, North America has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global cold chain monitoring market, followed by Europe.

Regional and Country Analysis of Cold Chain Monitoring Market Estimation and Forecast

Global cold chain monitoring market, by region, is led by North America with the CAGR of 10.5% during forecast period. It is followed by Europe has occupies the second position in the global cold chain monitoring with the CAGR of 8.9%. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market with 11.3% CAGR. However, the rest of the world is growing at slow rate with the CAGR of 5.2% during forecast period.

The report also offers a brief country-level analysis for the various regional markets.

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the world

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19405

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

Access Full Report, here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19405

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/