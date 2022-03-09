Robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturers Market 2021 Comprehensive Industry and Vendor Landscape 2030

robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturers market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturers market by region.

The global robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturers market is expected to reach approximately USD 3,992.6 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 30.51% during the forecast period.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturers.

Introduction

The global robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturers market has been growing significantly over the last few years. The factors responsible for the growth of the robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturers market include high industry focus on achieving energy efficient manufacturing process, growing deployment of IoT in industrial processes, and expanding smartphone integration platform. However, the scarcity of investment by SMEs and lack of availability of trained professionals are restraining the robotic process automation on a global scale.

The market has been divided into various segments, based on robot type, component, organization size, and region.

By robot type, the market is segmented into cartesian, selective compliance articulated robot arm (SCARA), articulated, Delta, 6-axis robots, redundant, dual-arm, parallel, and others. The 6-axis robots offer greater flexibility to perform a variety of complex operations due to which it holds a major share of the market. The SCARA segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to its ability to perform curve motion, which is best suited for high-speed assembly, knitting, packaging, and other material handling applications. Furthermore, the joint link arm of SCARA is like a human arm, allowing it to perform the cutting operations in a curved sequence.

By component, the market is classified into motors, generators, motor controls, automation equipment, and power transition equipment. The automation equipment segment is expected to show significant growth at a fast pace, owing to various devices and controls such as visualization unit, process control, switchgear, and a power supply unit which performs industrial operations with maximum efficiency and minimum wastage.

By organization size, the market is broadly divided into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment is dominating the organization segment and is expected to grow at a faster pace owing to their high capacity to implement the robotic process for the operations. Organizations such as Huawei, Foxconn, and Samsung are building manufacturing plants across the globe to maintain the position of market leaders which is achievable by using advanced power generators, motors, transmission equipment, and robots.

Key Players

The key players of robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturers market include ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Denso Wave Inc. (Japan), KUKA Robotics (Germany), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Nachi Robotic System Inc. (US), Nice Ltd (Israel), Pegasystems Inc.(US), Redwood Software (Netherlands), Huawei Technologies (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Samsung Group (South Korea), LG Corporation (South Korea), Xiaomi Inc. (China), Foxconn Technology (Taiwan), OPPO Electronics Corporation (China), One Plus (China), and VIVO (China).

Global Robotic Process Automation Market for Smartphone Manufacturers Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturers market

> To provide insights into the factors affecting market growth

> To analyze the robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturers market based on Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries?North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of robot type, component, organization size and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturers market

Target Audience

> Robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturing companies

> Robotic process automation for smartphone providers

> Research organizations

> Original equipment manufacturers

> System Integrators

> Technical universities

> Solution provider

> Technology investors

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Key Findings

> The global robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturers market is expected to reach USD 3,992.6 million by 2023

> By robot type, the SCARA segment dominated the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 105.68 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at 28.95% CAGR during the forecast period. Whereas the 6-axis robots segment is projected to be the leading market in the future, registering a 37.61% CAGR.

> By component, the automation equipment segment dominated the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 176.72 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a significantly, exhibiting a 35.08% CAGR.

> By organization size, the large enterprise segment led the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 412.31 million in 2016 and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 32.45% in the forecast period.

> Geographically, North America has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturers market, followed by Asia-Pacific.

Regional and Country Analysis of Robotic Process Automation for Smartphone Manufacturers Market Estimation and Forecast

Geographically, North America is dominating the robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturers market due to development in the IT industry and presence of well-established infrastructure in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico for research and development of advanced technologies such as automation and robotics. Growing smartphone penetration in the US is further expected to influence market growth. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, accounting for a 34.82% share of the overall market where significant contribution is witnessed from countries like China, Japan, and South Korea which are the largest smartphone manufacturing economies. High demand for consumer electronics products is further driving the growth of the market in this region.

The report on the global robotic process automation for smartphone

manufacturers market also covers the following country-level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

