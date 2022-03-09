Plastic caps Market 2021 Applications, SWOT Analysis, Remarkable Growth and Competitive Landscape by 2030

Plastic caps market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Plastic caps market by region.

The global plastic caps and closures market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period.

Plastic caps and closures are used for dispensing and sealing in packaging. They ensure inflow and outflow of product to/from the packaging. The materials used in the manufacturing of plastic caps and closures are polypropylene, polyethylene, and polystyrene, among other resins.

The global plastic caps and closures market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period. Market growth is mainly driven by the growing demand in the food & beverage industry and innovation in packaging. Moreover, the rising demand for packaged food & beverages in developing nations such as India, Brazil, and Indonesia offer market players lucrative opportunities for growth. However, market growth is hindered by fluctuations in raw material prices and stringent regulations regarding the use of plastic and recycled materials.

For the study, the global plastic caps and closures market has been segmented based on type, material, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market has been divided into screw caps, dispensing caps, and closures. On the basis of material, the market has been classified as polypropylene, polyethylene, and polystyrene. On the basis of end user, the market has been categorized as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. The global plastic caps and closures market has been studied for four key regions?North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the global plastic caps and closures market are Amcor Limited (US), Silgan Holdings Inc. (US), TriMas (US), Phoenix Closures, Inc. (US Ils), J. L. Clark (US), Global Closure Systems (France), Comar LLC (US), Aptar Group (US), Reynolds Group Holdings (US), and Guala Closures Group (Italy).

Objectives of the Study

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast for the next six years in various segments and sub-segments of the global plastic caps and closures market

> To analyze the global plastic caps and closures market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

> To provide historic and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and key countries

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and prospects

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by type, material, end user, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments, such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments, in the global plastic caps and closures market

Target Audience

> Plastic caps and closures manufacturers

> Plastic recycling industries

> Raw material suppliers

> Research and educational institutes

> End users

Key Findings

> The global plastic caps and closures market is estimated to reach USD 51919.8 million by 2023.

> By type, the screw caps segment, which held a share of 42.1% in 2017, is expected to register a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period.

> The polypropylene material segment accounted for a market share of 49.4% in 2017; it is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period.

> The food & beverage end user segment accounted for a market share of 35.7% in 2017; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period.

> North America accounted for the largest market share of 30.6% in 2017; the regional market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period.

Regional and Country-Level Analysis of the Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market

The North American market dominated the global market in 2017 and is likely to grow at a remarkable rate during the forecast period. The presence of key companies, such as Amcor Limited, Comar LLC, and Silgan Holdings Inc., results in the dominance of this region. Furthermore, the stringent food safety policies in the US and Canada drive the demand for plastic caps and closures in the food & beverage industry.

The report also offers a country-level analysis for the various regional markets.

North America

> US

> Canada

Europe

> Germany

> Spain

> France

> UK

> Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

> China

> Japan

> India

> Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

> Middle East

> Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Regional Analysis

