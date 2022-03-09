Industrial IoT Market 2021 includes Statistical Forecasts, Competitive Landscape, Key Trend, and Strategic Recommendations by 2030

Industrial IoT market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the industrial IoT market by region.

The global industrial IoT market is expected to reach approximately USD 751.3 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 23.88% from 2017 to 2023.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market industrial IoT.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19402

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Introduction

The global industrial IoT market has been witnessing a huge growth over the last few years. The factors responsible for the growth of industrial IoT include increasing adoption of cloud computing in the industrial sector, growth in IoT and heavy automation and industrialization. However, security & privacy issues and data management are restraining the market for industrial IoT on a global scale.

The global industrial IoT market is expected to reach approximately USD 751.3 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 23.88% from 2017 to 2023.

The market is divided into various segments based on component, deployment, connectivity, and end-user.

By component the global industrial IoT market is segmented into hardware, software and service. Software is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period with a CAGR of 25.65%. Software plays a major role in the development of industrial IoT systems. Every component which is integrated or deployed in the organization for various applications needs to relate to an information grid to exchange information. The software deployed at various levels of the information grid does the work of collecting, analyzing, and interpreting the raw data provided by different components of the system. Software is a necessary and irreplaceable element of every industrial IoT system. The hardware segment is expected to have the highest market share by component during the forecast period. Internet of things is a web of software and hardware devices in a connected environment where the exchange of information takes place to achieve the highest level of accuracy. Increasing number of connected devices, increasing capabilities of hardware components, and maximum utilization of available resources are some of the major factors fueling the hardware market segment

The hardware segment is further segmented into sensors and RFID, industrial robotics, smart meters, camera systems, 3D printing, flow and application control devices, distributed control systems, and others. Industrial robotics sub-segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment under hardware during the forecast period with a CAGR of 26.2%. Robots play a crucial role in any manufacturing process. These machines are vital to the manufacturing processes of complex equipment and devices such as semiconductors, automotive, and healthcare equipment. Such processes require high degrees of efficiency with negligible product defects. Sensors and RFID are expected to have the largest market share in the hardware segment during the forecast period. Sensors & RFID are the key constituents of Industrial Internet of Things. Many companies have already started deploying IoT enabled sensors in their organizations. These sensors help to distribute accurate and reliable data which plays major role in automation, monitoring systems, and effective operation.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19402

The software segment is further segmented into manufacturing execution system (MES), product lifecycle management (PLM) systems, SCADA systems, distribution management system, retail management software, and others. MES segment holds the largest market share and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 29.08% during the forecast period. Industrialization and integration of connectivity in the manufacturing industry are some of the key drivers for the market.

By deployment, the global industrial IoT market is segmented into on-cloud, on-premise, and hybrid.

A hybrid subsegment is expected to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 26.26% during the forecast period. Some companies which require an extra level of security or deal with sensitive data, are reluctant to upload data on cloud and prefer on-premise solutions where it can customize the security and other aspects based on consumer requirements. On-cloud segment accounts for the highest market share by deployment during the forecast period. Easy accessibility to the data and information, easy sharing, low cost, and growing application scope are some of the major driving factors supporting the market growth. The rise in implementation of connected devices and the Internet of Things has facilitated cloud computing.

By connectivity, the global industrial IoT market is segmented into wired and wireless. Wired segment is expected to have the highest market share by connectivity during the forecast period. The growth of cloud computing and integration of new products and services have affected the demand for wired connectivity systems, but these are still in demand among end-users. The demand for wired connectivity is majorly driven by the need for reliable, fast, and secure connections. Wired connectivity is also important whenever the company deals with large-scale operation centers. Wireless segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period at a CAGR of 26.12%. In the last couple of years, wireless connectivity market has seen a rapid increase in demand. A wide application area and some advantages over wired connectivity including flexibility and portability of connected devices are some of the major factors driving the growth of wireless connectivity.

By end-user the global industrial IoT market is segmented into IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, oil & gas, energy & power, automotive, and others. Manufacturing segment is expected to have both the highest and the fastest growing market segment by end-user at a CAGR of 27.94% during the forecast period. Growing population has led to an increase demand for products, which in turn has saturated the manufacturing industry. To meet the growing demand, the need of efficient manufacturing system has become mandatory which can only be achieved by integration of latest technologies including the Internet of Things with the manufacturing process.

Ask for a Discount :– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19402

Key Players

The key players of industrial IoT market include General Electric Company (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Cisco Systems (US), IBM Corporation (US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), AT &T Inc. (US), Accenture Plc. (Ireland), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Intel Corporation (US).

Global Industrial IoT Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the industrial IoT market

> To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the industrial IoT market based on Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries? North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of component, deployment, connectivity, end-user and region.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the industrial IoT market

Target Audience

> Software Development companies

> Application development companies

> Companies dealing with IoT

> Sensor Manufacturers

> Electronic Manufacturing Companies and Suppliers

> Research Institutions

> Government

> Network infrastructure integrators

Key Findings

> The global industrial IoT market is expected to reach 751.3 billion by 2023.

> By component, hardware led the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 89 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at 23.04% CAGR. Hardware segment is also expected to hold the highest revenue in 2023.

> By deployment, the on-cloud segment led the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 98.7 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at 24.17% CAGR. On-cloud segment is also expected to hold the highest revenue in 2023.

> By connectivity, wired was leading the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 120.7 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at 22.13% CAGR.

> By end-user, manufacturing market segment was leading the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 50.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to be the fastest growing market growing at a 27.94% CAGR.

> Geographically, Asia-Pacific has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global industrial IoT market followed by North America. Asia-Pacific is also expected to be the fastest growing region for industrial IoT market with a CAGR of 28.48%.

Regional and Country Analysis of Industrial IoT Market Estimation and Forecast

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is dominating the industrial IoT market due to large-scale industrialization in countries including China, India, and Japan. Asia-Pacific is also the fastest growing region, accounting for a 40.05% share of the overall market where major contribution is witnessed from countries like China and Japan, due to increasing adoption of advanced IoT technologies like cloud robotics in various industries and improvement in network infrastructure.

The report on the global industrial IoT market also covers the following country-level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o The Netherlands

o Sweden

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19402

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

Access Full Report, here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19402

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/