Smart Railways Market 2021 SWOT Study, Sales Analysis, Technological Innovations and Competitive Landscape to 2030

smart railways market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the smart railways market by region.

The global smart railways market is expected to reach USD 27.31 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 13.38% from 2018 to 2024.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market smart railways.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Introduction

Increasing demand for cloud-based services, increasing rate of hyper-urbanization, and adoption of the Internet of Things are some of the major factors driving the market of smart railways globally. Smart railways technology offers new generation solutions, services and modern transportation with the help of information and communication technology. Advancements in networking, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics have set the pace for smart railways market growth.

The market has been segmented based on type, component, services, solution, and region.

By type, the market has been divided into stations and onboard trains. Stations segment is dominating the smart railways market by type and expected to generate the highest revenue as the smart railway offers better passenger amenities and IT infrastructure to enhance the traveling experience of the customers. The onboard trains type is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during the forecast period since the smart railways are integrated with sensors and advanced technologies which is required to provide security as well as amenities to passengers while traveling via trains.

By component, the market is sub-segmented into multimedia infotainment devices, video surveillance cameras, and networking & connectivity devices. Among these, the video surveillance cameras are expected to be the highest revenue generating segment during the forecast period as it provides real-time alerts about suspicious activities at the station and offers high-resolution image quality, improved video image, protects valuable assets, and minimizes the risks and other criminal activities at the station. The multimedia infotainment displays are expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The growing number of people traveling via trains has resulted in a huge demand for multimedia infotainment displays for entertainment purpose due to the long waiting time at railway stations. These displays offer information related to the latest update of the train schedule and other information related to the railway.

By services, the market is sub-segmented into system integration & deployment, consulting services, and support & maintenance. Among these, the consulting services are expected to generate the highest market share since they are required to maintain communications network to meet various requirements such as safe operation, security, and reliable scheduling of trains.

By solution, the market is sub-segmented into advanced security monitoring system, passenger information system, rail communication & networking system, freight information system, rail analytics system, and smart ticketing systems. Among these, the rail communication & networking system is expected to generate the highest market value in the forecast period since this system helps to plays a major role in providing networking solutions at the stations. It also helps in booking online tickets and providing real-time information about the location of the train. The rail analytics system is expected to be the fastest growing solution segment during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of cloud and big data analytics are widely used in rail analytics system which helps in managing route optimization, control center operations, and crew analytics on the train.

Key Players

The key players in the global smart railways market are Alstom SA (France), Cisco Systems, Inc (US), General Electric (US), IBM Corporation (US), Hitachi Limited (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Siemens AG (Germany), Bombardier, Inc (Canada), Indra Sistemas SA (Spain), Teleste (Finland).

Key Findings

> The global smart railways market is expected to reach USD 27.31 billion by 2024.

> Stations are dominating the smart railways market by type. It has generated market revenue of USD 8.29 billion in 2017, growing with 12.95% CAGR. Whereas, onboard trains are projected to be the fastest growing segment with 14.43% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

> By component, the smart railways market was dominated by video surveillance cameras in 2017, generating the highest market revenue of USD 4.47 billion and projected to grow with 12.76% CAGR. Whereas multimedia infotainment displays are the fastest growing market growing with 15.15% CAGR during the forecast period 2018?-2024.

> Smart railways market, by services is dominated by consulting services in 2017. It has generated the highest market value of USD 5.17 billion in 2017, growing with 14.31% CAGR. System integration & deployment and support & maintenance market are projected to grow with 13.07% and 11.88% CAGR respectively.

> Smart railways market, by solution is dominated by rail communication & networking system in 2017, generating the highest market value of USD 3.16 billion and growing with 13.27% CAGR. Whereas, rail analytics system is projected to grow with the fastest growing CAGR of 17.03%.

> The market in Europe is projected to be the highest revenue generating region, and Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

Regional and Country-Level Analysis of the Smart Railways Market, Estimation and Forecast

Europe is expected to be the highest revenue generating region of USD 14.35 billion during the forecast period. The adoption of the Internet of Things technology, faster economic growth, and huge investments on smart railways projects by the government is poised to drive the growth of smart railways in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region with 15.31% CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing regional demographics and changing traveling demand are boosting the market growth in this region.

The report on the global smart railways market also covers the following country-level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

Factors Influencing

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

