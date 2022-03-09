Smart Bathroom Market 2021 In-depth Assessment, Key Trend, Industry Drivers, Future Roadmap by 2030

smart bathroom market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the smart bathroom market by region.

The global smart bathroom market is expected to reach approximately USD 10.93 billion by 2023, growing at 10.74% CAGR from 2017 to 2023.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market smart bathroom.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Introduction

With the advent of advanced technologies such as Internet of Things and growing demand for automation, the market smart bathroom is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Introduction of hi-tech toilets and soaking tubs is believed to have a positive impact on the growth of smart bathroom market. Also, the increase in popularity of digital faucets is expected to drive the growth of smart bathroom market. Giants like Kohler, LIXIL, and TOTO among others are coming up with various smart bathroom products and accessories in order to make the bathrooms smarter.

The market has been divided into various segments based on product type, connectivity, end-user, and region.

By product type, the market is segmented into hi-tech toilets, soaking tubs, digital faucets, and others. The hi-tech toilets accounted for the largest market share valued at USD 2,806.30 million in 2017. The segment is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 12.12% during the forecast period to reach USD 5,576.01 million by 2023. Soaking tubs constitute the second largest segment by product type and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.34% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

By connectivity, the market is segmented as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 3G. According to MRFR analysis, Bluetooth is the prime connectivity method used to connect smart bathroom accessory components and generated USD 3,761.25 million in 2017 which is estimated to grow at a 10.44% CAGR in the forecast period. Whereas, Wi-Fi is expected to gain substantial market demand in the coming years due to its ease of use and flexibility and is projected to grow at a 12.06% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023.

By end-users, the market is segmented into commercial and residential segments. The commercial sector is estimated to be the prominent end-user segment for smart bathrooms. Commercial sector accounted for the largest market in 2017, with a market value of USD 4,883.45 million which is projected to grow at CAGR of 10.67% during the forecast period. Whereas, the residential segment is expected to grow at a 11.08% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

The key players of smart bathroom market include Roca Sanitario S.A (Spain), Toto Ltd (Japan), Kohler Co. (US), LIXIL Group Corporation (Japan), Duravit AG (Germany), Bradley Corporation (US), Fortune Brands (Canada) and Masco Corporation (China) among others.

Global Smart Bathroom Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the active electronic components market

> To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the active electronic components market based on Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries? North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of product type, connectivity, end-user, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the active electronic components market

Target Audience

> Technology Investors

> Research/Consultancy Firms

> Government Bodies

> Consulting Service Providers

> Technology Providers

> System Integrators

> Service Providers

Key Findings

> The global smart bathroom market is expected to reach USD 10,937.84 million by 2023

> By product type, hi-tech toilet is leading the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 2,806.30 million in 2017 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment at 12.12% CAGR

> By connectivity, Bluetooth is leading the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 3,761.25 million in 2017, however, Wi-Fi is expected to be the fastest growing segment at 12.06% CAGR during the forecast period

> By end-user, residential segment is expected to witness a high market growth in coming years. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.08%. Whereas, the commercial segment is leading the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 4,883.45 million in 2017 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

> Geographically, Europe has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global smart bathroom market followed by Asia-Pacific

Regional and Country Analysis of Smart Bathroom Market Estimation and Forecast

Geographically, Europe is dominating the smart bathroom market owing to the high adoption rate of smart bathroom devices such as high-tech toilets, soaking tubs and digital faucets in this region. Also, high growth in urban and aging population is fueling the adoption of smart bathrooms owing to the convenience they provide. Germany is the leading economy in the market and has generated the highest revenue of USD 770.82 million in 2017 and is expected to be the fastest growing country in Europe with 11.70% CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, accounting for a 12.13% share of the overall market where major contribution is witnessed from countries like Japan, India, and China, owing to developing construction industry and increasing investment by government to build rural and urban infrastructure equipped with advanced technologies in this region.

The report on the global smart bathroom market also covers the following country-level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin Countries

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

