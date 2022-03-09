Entertainment robots Market 2021 Industry Overview, Competition by Manufacturers, Production Capacity by Region, Forecast by 2030

Entertainment robots market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the entertainment robots market by region.

The global entertainment robots market is expected to reach approximately USD 3.71 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 23.06% from 2018 to 2023.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market Entertainment robots.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

The global entertainment robots market is growing due to developments in artificial intelligence technology, increasing demand for animatronic robots, and rapid growth of the aging population. However, high initial costs are expected to hamper market growth in the coming years. Entertainment robots are specifically designed for leisure purposes. These robots can interact with people by singing, dancing, and narrating stories. Aibo, Poo-Chi, Bo-Wow, iDOG, Gupi, Teksta, and i-Cybie are some of the entertainment robots gaining popularity.

The market has been segmented based on product, end user, and region.

By product, the market has been broadly classified as robot toys, educational robots, and robotic companion pets. The robot toys segment is expected to lead the global entertainment robots market owing to the high demand for robot toys for children. The educational robot segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for educational robots by trainers, educational institutes, and parents as they aid in creative problem-solving, critical thinking, reasoning, and innovative learning.

The global entertainment robots market has been divided, by end user, into media, education, retail, and others. The media segment is expected to be the largest during the forecast period. The media industry has started using robots such as the Blue Man Group robot and the Walt Disney World robot to entertain people. Furthermore, the adoption of colorful and informative robots to attract crowds at amusement parks, shopping malls, and trade fairs is fueling the growth of the media segment of the entertainment robots market. The education segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of entertainment robots in preschools. The robots are used as tools to build real environments for children to interact with, which helps in improving problem-solving skills, teamwork, and creativity.

Key Players

The key players in the global entertainment robots market are Kuka AG (Germany), Hasbro, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Mattel, Inc. (US), Sphero (US), Blue Frog Robotics (France), Modular Robotics Inc. (US), Robobuilder Co., Ltd (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), and LEGO (Denmark).

Global Entertainment Robots Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the entertainment robots market

> To provide insights into factors affecting market growth

> To analyze the entertainment robots market based on Porter’s Five Forces analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main regions and their countries?North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of product, and end user.

> To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and research and development in the entertainment robots market

Target Audience

> Research organizations

> Original equipment manufacturers

> Technology investors

> Software/application providers

> Sensor manufacturers

> Robot manufacturers

> Government organizations

> Research/consultancy firms

Key Findings

> The global entertainment robots market is expected to reach USD 3.71 billion by 2023.

> The robot toys product segment led the market in 2017 with a value of USD 784.27 million; it is expected to register a CAGR of 22.47% during the forecast period. The educational robots segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 25.45%

> By end-user, the media industry is leading the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 635.74 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.76% during the review period. The education industry segment is projected to be the fastest-growing at the highest CAGR of 25.82%

> The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to be the largest during the assessment period, followed by North America.

Regional and Country-Level Analysis of the Entertainment Robots Market, Estimation and Forecast

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing entertainment robots market at the highest CAGR of 23.78% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to advancements in camera and sensor technology. China is a prominent market owing to significant investments in the research and development of entertainment robots expected during the forecast period. The North American is the second-largest market for entertainment robots due to the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and cognitive computing and a wide range of applications for robots in the entertainment industry.

The report on the global entertainment robots market also covers the following country-level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

