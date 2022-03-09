Active electronic components Market 2021 Segmentation Analysis, Key Players, Industry Share and Forecast by 2030

Active electronic components market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the active electronic components market by region.

The global active electronic components market is expected to reach approximately USD 332.20 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.57% from 2016 to 2022.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market Active electronic components.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19394

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Introduction

The global active electronic components market has been witnessing a huge growth over the last few years. The factors responsible for the growth of the active electronic components market include increasing trend of the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation across various industries. Additionally, development in computer-aided system and increasing growth for portable devices is fueling the growth of active electronic components market. However, shortage in the supply of electronic components and increasing prices of raw material are the factors hindering the growth of active electronic components market on a global scale.

The global active electronic components market is expected to reach approximately USD 332.20 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.57% from 2016 to 2022.

The market has been divided into various segments based on product type, end-user, and region.

By product type, the market is segmented into semiconductor devices, optoelectronic devices, display technologies, vacuum tube, and others. Integrated circuit segment is dominating active electronic components market, by product type, due to the growing adoption of ASICs in the consumer electronics owing to the energy efficient solutions and low cost of implementation. It is expected to be the fastest growing segment with 11.42% CAGR in the forecast period 2016-2022.

By end-users, the market is broadly classified into consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. Consumer electronics is dominating the global active electronic component market, by end user, owing to increasing manufacturing efficiency of production units due to automation, low labor costs and improvements in semiconductor designs. Also, the increase in use of mobile phones is leading to more innovations in this sector, especially the introduction of processors with high energy efficiency and faster performance.

Key Players

The key players of active electronic components market include Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Analog Devices Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductors(Netherland), Harris Corporation (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Texas Instruments Inc. (US), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc. (US), Renesas Electric Corporation (Japan), ON Semiconductor (US), Diotec Semiconductor AG(Germany), Everlight Electronics Co. (China) and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (US).

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19394

Global Active Electronic Components Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the active electronic components market

> To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the active electronic components market based on Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries? North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of product type, end-user, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the active electronic components market

Target Audience

> Electronic component manufacturers

> Research organizations

> Original equipment manufacturers

> System Integrators

> Network equipment vendors

> Chipset vendors

> Software/application providers

> User equipment manufacturers

> Network infrastructure integrators

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Key Findings

> The global active electronic components market is expected to reach USD 332.20 billion by 2022

> By product type, integrated circuit is leading the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 87.22 billion in 2017 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment with 11.42% CAGR

> By end-user, consumer electronics is expected to witness a high market growth in coming years. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.95% and estimated to generate high market value of USD 144.7 billion by 2022

> Geographically, North America has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global active electronic components market followed by Asia-Pacific

Ask for a Discount:– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19394

Regional and Country Analysis of Active electronic components Market Estimation and Forecast

Geographically, North America is dominating the active electronic components market due to rising trend towards the Internet of Things, increasing automation and development in computer-aided technologies. The US is a prominent market due to high adoption of automation in industries and increase in growth of portable devices which is expected to influence the market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, accounting for a 12.2% share of the overall market where major contribution is witnessed from countries like China, India, and Japan, due to rising consumer electronics market, availability of raw materials and increasing automation across several industries.

The report on the global active electronic components market also covers the following country-level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin Countries

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19394

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

Access Full Report, here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19394

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/