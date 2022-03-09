Wi-Fi Booster Market 2021 Key Players Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trend, Gross Margin, Demand and Forecast by 2030

Wi-Fi booster market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Wi-Fi booster market by region.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

A Wi-Fi booster is used to extend the existing signal which helps to improve Wi-Fi coverage. The Wi-Fi booster helps to quickly create a wireless network or bridges the access points to extend the network. These boosters or extenders aid in combating low coverage by increasing the signal saturation and also help by optimizing the network. Wi-Fi boosters are simple to set up and are easily handled. WiFi boosters help to achieve the maximum signal and enable the efficient working of smart devices connected with these boosters. The boosters or signal extenders can be widely used in residential or commercial spaces among others.

The global Wi-Fi booster market has been witnessing huge growth over the last few years. Wi-Fi boosters provide high-speed connectivity to various smart devices at homes, offices, hotels and other locations such as railway stations, airport. WiFi boosters also provide opportunities for various industry players to come up with similar products, enabling enterprises to enhance their network infrastructure. These boosters strengthen the signal and provide ample coverage for smartphones, television, computers, and other connected devices.

The market has been divided into following component: types and region.

By component, the market is sub-segmented into solution and services.

By types, the market is sub-segmented into indoor and outdoor.

By region, the market is sub-segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Wi-Fi booster solutions are mainly available for users in residential and commercial spaces among others. The booster can also be upgraded to the modem or router with the help of a wireless antenna kit or satellite dish. It mainly works by increasing the incoming Wi-Fi signal, transmitting power, and may even boost the Internet speed. Wi-Fi booster works best in multi-story buildings or large premises such as apartments or residential homes. In residential spaces, these boosters are selected as per the customer requirement, depending on the area to be covered. The budget and specifications are also a few important concerns for the customers. Wi-Fi boosters exhibit excellent coverage and have a considerable signal reach from far corners of home or different floors, to even coverage of the yard providing robust, easy to access, and a reliable indoor signal. The global Wi-Fi booster market is expected to reach approximately USD 3,155.25 million by 2023, growing at the CAGR of 18.06% between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The key players of Wi-Fi booster market include Netgear, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Ericsson, D-Link Corporation Inc., TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd., Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.)

Global Wi-Fi Booster Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Wi-Fi Booster market

> To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the Wi-Fi Booster market based on Porter’s five force analysis etc.

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of Component, type, and Region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Wi-Fi Booster market

Target Audience

> Wi-Fi booster manufacturing companies

> Original equipment manufacturers

> Wi-Fi booster providers

> Research and development companies

> Market research and consulting firms

> Solution providers

> Technology standards organizations

> Technology investors

> System Integrators

Key Findings

> By component, solution sub-segment in the Wi-Fi booster market accounted for the largest market share in 2016. However, service is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 20.07% during the forecast period.

> By type, outdoor sub-segment held the largest market share in 2016. However, indoor sub-segment is projected to grow with approximately 21.24% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

> Geographically, North America region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global Wi-Fi Booster market followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific ranks third.

Regional and Country Analysis of Wi-Fi Booster Market Estimation and Forecast

The global Wi-Fi booster market is estimated to grow at a promising rate over the forecast period. North America is the leading region followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region which is estimated to show high growth over the forecast period. Increasing technological advancements and disposable income in the region is expected to drive the growth of Wi-Fi booster market in the region. However, concerns regarding the battery life of devices connected to Wi-Fi boosters can potentially hamper the market. The reports also cover country-level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

