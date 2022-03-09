Waterproof Camera Market 2021 Size, Share, Top Manufacturers, Segmentation, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

waterproof camera market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the waterproof camera market by region.

The global waterproof camera market was valued at USD 3.81 Billion in the year 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.59 Billion by the end of the forecast period 2018-2023 growing with a 5.51% CAGR.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market waterproof camera.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Introduction

The growth in the market for waterproof cameras is gaining rapid pace. With significant developments in the field of technology and heavy investments from the market leaders in the development of new products is driving the global market. Other factors driving the market growth are the growing travel industry and high disposable income.

The global tourism industry has been valued in billions and contributes close to 10% of the global GDP. In the last few years, the number of travelers around the world has considerably increased, which gives an opportunity to the companies associated with this industry. Most of the waterproof cameras can be used in other applications such as water surfing and diving and this feature boosts to the global demand.

High disposable income around the world is also one of the major driving factors driving the growth of waterproof camera market. However, the market recognizes high cost and rising adoption of smartphones as major challenges in the market.

The market for waterproof cameras is segmented by type into normal and disposable waterproof cameras. Based on camera range, the market is segmented into 10-30 m, 30-60 m, 60-80 m and 80 m & above. Whereas, based on application, the market is segmented into security & surveillance, media & entertainment, travel & tourism, and others.

Key Players

The key players of Waterproof Camera market are Fujifilm (Japan), Nikon (Japan), Go-Pro (U.S.), Canon (Japan), Kodak (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany), FLIR Systems (U.S.), Olympus (Japan) and others.

Global Waterproof Camera Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next six years of the various segments and sub-segments included in the global market research report with analysis of its developments and demand in the market

> Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies, and countries have been identified

> Regional and country-specific demand and forecast for the waterproof camera market are studied

> Key market segments covered in the report are type, range, application, and region.

> For all the regions, forecast demand for all applications has been identified, and then with historical figure, data collected through primary and annual reports are triangulated to derive the regional market size

> Historical trends are identified to forecast and estimate the future value data

Target Audience

> Managed service providers

> Research and development companies

> Market research and consulting firms

> Solution providers

> Technology standards organizations

> Technology investors

> System Integrators

Key Findings

> The global waterproof camera market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 18.51% during the forecast period 2017-2023

> By type, the normal waterproof camera segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is projected to reach 7.76 billion during the forecast period.

> By range, 10-30 m segment held the largest market in 2016 and is projected to be valued at 5.32 billion during the forecast period.

> By application, in the same year travel & tourism segment held the largest market share and is projected to reach 4.381 billion during the forecast period.

> Geographically, North America region held the largest market share in global waterproof camera market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Regional and Country Analysis of Waterproof Camera Market Estimation and Forecast

The regional analysis of waterproof camera market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America region accounts for the largest share in waterproof camera market due to the presence of major players such as Kodak, Honeywell International Inc., FLIR Systems, among others. The waterproof camera market in the European region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period owing to the growth of travel and tourism industry in the region and high demand for private security solutions. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The increasing use of social media and adoption of cutting-edge technology is further aiding the growth of waterproof camera market in the region.

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Rest of the World

o The Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

