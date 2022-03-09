Managed mobility services Market 2021 Research by Top Manufacturers, Segmentation, Industry Growth, Regional Analysis and Forecast by 2030

Managed mobility services market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the managed mobility services market by region.

The global managed mobility services market was valued at USD 4.21 Billion in the year 2016 and is projected to reach USD 22.53 Billion by the end of the forecast period growing at 12.97% CAGR.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market Managed mobility services.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Introduction

Managed mobility services involves outsourcing and managing services that many businesses provide for the smooth operational functioning of organizations. This helps the organizations to have a more diverse environment. Major factors driving the growth of managed mobility services market are increasing adoption of BYOD policies by many organization, increasing demand for integrated managed mobility service solutions and emerging hybrid cloud-based managed mobility service solutions which helps in creating greater opportunities in market.

The market by type is segmented into mobile device management, application management, security management and support & maintenance. Outsourcing of support and maintenance saves a lot of time. Owing to this, there is a considerable rise in the adoption of managed mobility services market. Mobile device management segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to rise in the adoption of BYOD among organizations to gain a competitive advantage in the market. The mobile device management is expected to grow due to the high usage of mobile devices for accessing business content. The security function is also expected to show increase in the growth opportunities with a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of Managed Mobility Services market are Wipro Ltd (India), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Orange S.A (France), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Telef?nica S.A (Spain), Deutsche Telekom AG (German), Vodafone Group PLC (U.K), Singtel (North America), StarHub (North America) Celcom Axiata (U.S.), Maxis Bhd (U.S.), The Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company PLDT (Smart) (Canada), Accenture PLC (Dublin), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (U.S.) and others.

Global Managed Mobility Services Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next six years of the various segments and sub-segments included in the global managed mobility services market with analysis of its development and demand in the market

> Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies, and countries have been identified

> Regional and country-specific demand and forecast for the managed mobility services market are studied

> Key market segments covered in the report are type, end-users, and region.

> For all the regions, forecast demand for all applications has been identified, and then with historical figure, data collected through primary and annual reports are triangulated to derive the regional market size

> Historical trends are identified to forecast and estimate the future value data

Target Audience

> Mobility management service companies

> Managed service providers

> Research and development companies

> Market research and consulting firms

> Solution providers

> Technology standards organizations

> Technology investors

> System Integrators

Key Findings

> The global managed mobility services market was valued at USD 4.21 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 27.21 Billion by 2023 with 31.21% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023.

> By type, the mobile device management segment accounts for the largest market share and is projected to grow with 31.09% CAGR during the forecast period.

> By end-user segment, IT & telecommunication segment holds the largest market share and is projected to grow with 32.46% CAGR during the forecast period.

> Geographically, North America region holds the largest market share in Global Managed Mobility Services market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Regional and Country Analysis of Managed Mobility Services Market Estimation and Forecast

The regional analysis of managed mobility services market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region accounts for the largest share in managed mobility services market due to increasing use of enterprise and productivity application. The managed mobility services market in the European region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The presence of advanced infrastructure and adoption of cutting-edge technology is aiding the growth of managed mobility services market in the region.

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Others

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Rest of the World

o The Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

