Quantum dot display Market 2021 Key Players, Regions, Company Profile, Growth Opportunity and Challenges by 2030

Quantum dot display market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the quantum dot display market by region.

The global quantum dot display market is expected to grow approximately at USD 196.99 billion by 2023, approx. 24.96% of CAGR from 2017 to 2023.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market Quantum dot display.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Introduction

Quantum dots are tiny crystals with the ability to convert light from one color to another color in an efficient manner. Quantum dots display products are made up of cadmium-based material such as selenide, sulfide, Telluride, and indium arsenide or cadmium free material. Earlier, the cadmium-based material was the most commonly used for manufacturing of quantum dot display product. As cadmium based materials are heavy metal, toxic in nature, and are restricted by the global environmental regulation. Many regulation authorities have limited the amount of cadmium material for usage in the consumer electronics devices for customers. This, in turn, has stimulated the production of the cadmium-free material. Major companies like Samsung and LG are encouraging usage of cadmium-free material for quantum dot display product.

Quantum dots have witnessed a major increase in the adoption rate for the usage in various applications due to the technological advancement such as low energy consumption and vibrant displays. Growing demand for quantum dot technology in display devices and energy efficiency offered by quantum dots are some of the major factors driving the growth of quantum dot display market. However, a slower rate of adoption of the technology and utilization of heavy metals as raw material are restraining the growth of the global quantum dots market.

Growth in the economy and increasing purchasing power of the consumers is improving the lifestyle of the end-users are major factors, which could help in driving the growth of the quantum dot display market. The improving lifestyle of people has boosted the market of smartphones and tablet industry which has increased the demand for technically advanced display product. With changing consumer needs and requirements, manufacturers are working on technically advanced display screens. The quantum dot technology has revolutionized TVs by providing such pure colors and can express nearly all the colors in the color volume. Hence, quantum dots are likely to emerge as a leading technology for displays in the years to come.

Key Players

The key players of quantum dot display market includes Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), 3M Company (U.S.), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Microvision, Inc. (U.S.), Altair Nanotechnologies, Inc. (U.S.), Evident Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Quantum Materials Corporation (U.S.), QD Vision, Inc. (U.S.) and Nanosys, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Global Quantum Dot Display Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the quantum dot display market

> To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the quantum dot display market based on Porter’s five force analysis etc.

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of material, product and application

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the quantum dot display market

Target Audience

> Technology Investors

> Technology Providers

> Research/Consultancy Firms

> Infrastructure Providers

> Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

> OEM Technology Solution Providers

Key Findings

> The global quantum dot display market is expected to reach USD 3.89 billion by 2023

> By material, cadmium based material sub-segment holds the largest market share and is growing with approximately 22.02% CAGR by the end of forecast period

> By product, TV sub-segment holds the largest market share and is growing at approximately 26.04% CAGR by the end of the forecast period

> By the end user, consumer electronics sub-segment holds the largest market share and is growing at approximately 27.11% CAGR by the end of forecast period

> Geographically, North American region has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global quantum dot display market followed by Asia Pacific region, while Europe ranks third in the quantum dot display market

Regional and Country Analysis of Quantum Dot Display Market Estimation and Forecast

Quantum dot display market is growing positively in all the regions. Increasing demand for quantum dot display and advancements in technology are driving the growth of the quantum dot display on the global scale. On the basis of the region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the global quantum dot display market share followed by the Asia Pacific, which stands, as the second biggest market due to the heavy development and China is the manufacturing hub of consumer electronics. Whereas, Europe stands as third largest.

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of the Europe

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Rest of the World

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

