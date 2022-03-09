Woman sentenced to 13 years for causing her daughter to drown in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Tuesday (March 8) for causing her 2-year-and-10-month old daughter to die from drowning during a suicide attempt.

The 31-year-old woman, who is surnamed Chen (陳) and lived in the Dajia District, Taichung City, threatened to commit suicide in January 2021 after having a quarrel with her husband and left home with her small daughter, CNA reported. Upon receiving reports from her family, Miaoli police and firefighters tracked her cell phone location and found them at a seawall by the shore in Tongxiao Township, Miaoli County. They were both drenched.

When they were found, Chen was depressed and was squatting down beside the seawall with her daughter in her arms, who appeared limp and unconscious, per CNA. The child died after being rushed to the hospital. An autopsy was performed on the child, and prosecutors charged the mother with homicide after the autopsy results came out, which confirmed drowning as the cause of death.

According to the Miaoli District Court’s sentencing document, the defendant had intended to kill her daughter as she took her daughter on a suicidal journey on a wintry night and walked with her into the sea.

The court pointed out that Chen had a quarrel with her husband because the NT$500 (US$17.5) her husband’s deceased mother had left was lost. Driven by a deep depression, Chen left home with her daughter on Jan. 25, 2021, and walked her into the sea from the Tongxiao shore, CNA reported, citing the court document.

They were knocked down by waves and washed up ashore, causing the small girl to drown. According to the sentencing document, Chen then took her daughter to a pavilion near the seawall, but neither administered first aid nor called for help, which eventually caused her daughter to die. She also hadn't notified her husband or family of what happened, per CNA.

During the trial, Chen and her defender claimed that the small girl was accidentally knocked down by waves, which also caused Chen to fall down when she was attempting to pull her daughter up. They claimed she didn’t seek help afterward because she was in a poor state of mind, and argued that it was a case of reckless homicide.

However, given the autopsy results and the fact that the victim was only two years and 10 months old at the time, the judges ruled that she would not have drowned if her mother had not walked her into deep water.

The court sentenced Chen to 13 years in prison, which can be appealed, per CNA.

※ If you or people around you are having suicidal thoughts, please call 1925, 1995 or 1980 for counseling and help.