Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan relies on diverse oil and gas sources amid Russia sanctions

Russia is third-largest supplier of coal, LNG

  125
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/09 18:51
Taiwan says it is unlikely to be seriously affected by energy sanctions targeting Russia. 

Taiwan says it is unlikely to be seriously affected by energy sanctions targeting Russia.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Even though Taiwan imports most of its energy, the diversification of sources means that its dependence on Russian coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) is limited, reports said Wednesday (March 9).

Taiwan stopped importing oil from Russia in 2016, leaving Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United States as its three main suppliers, with Middle Eastern countries accounting for 74%, CNA reported.

According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Bureau of Energy, 70% of LNG imports in 2021 were based on mid- and long-term contracts unlikely to be affected by sudden events. While 9.7% of Taiwan’s LNG supplies last year came from Russia, the contract ends this month, which will allow the country to turn to other suppliers, according to the report. Australia accounted for 32.2% of Taiwan’s LNG imports, Qatar for 24.5%, and the U.S. for 9.1%.

Russia also held third place for coal imports in 2021, with 14.7%, but well behind 54.7% from Australia and 24.4% from Indonesia. Taiwan’s power plants are the largest consumers of coal, accounting for 75% of imports, with state-run Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) using 28 million metric tons per year.

Taipower said sanctions against Russia would not impact its coal imports or consumption nor imperil its power production, as it had signed long-term contracts with suppliers while also disposing of reserves good for one month of production.
energy
oil
oil and gas
oil imports
coal
Taiwan Power Company
Taipower
Bureau of Energy
Russia
sanctions

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan pollster dismisses survey claiming majority support status quo
Taiwan pollster dismisses survey claiming majority support status quo
2022/03/08 18:29
China’s reluctance to condemn Russia reflects scheme to invade Taiwan: MOFA
China’s reluctance to condemn Russia reflects scheme to invade Taiwan: MOFA
2022/03/08 17:19
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
2022/03/08 14:17
Russia listing Taiwan as 'unfriendly nation' creates little impact: MOFA
Russia listing Taiwan as 'unfriendly nation' creates little impact: MOFA
2022/03/08 13:56
Uniqlo says its clothes are 'necessity of life' to Russians
Uniqlo says its clothes are 'necessity of life' to Russians
2022/03/08 12:16

Updated : 2022-03-09 20:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Taiwan begins 10-day quarantine, opens to business travelers
Taiwan begins 10-day quarantine, opens to business travelers
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Worker dies after Tesla on autopilot collides with repair truck in northern Taiwan
Worker dies after Tesla on autopilot collides with repair truck in northern Taiwan
Ukraine will cause China to reconsider an attack on Taiwan: Bloomberg
Ukraine will cause China to reconsider an attack on Taiwan: Bloomberg
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
"