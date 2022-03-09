Business Forecast for Taiwan’s Commercial Service Industry by Commerce Development Research Institute

The coincidental cyclical composite index that has continued to decline since September 2020 and the composite index of the coincident indicator that has continued to rise from July 2020 to January 2022 are contrary to the constant long-term effect of leading indicators leading coincident indicators. It also implies that the domestic demand market in Taiwan, which has been relatively weak for a long time, is under the impact of many exogenous factors such as the raging pandemic, geopolitical conflicts and extreme climate. Despite the world’s best growth of manufacturing production and export, and the high overall economic growth rate, it was still languishing. Private consumption is sluggish, and the commercial service industry bears the brunt.

The repeated bailout and revitalization measures from the government might have an immediate effect. However, it’s hard to see the real effect of industrial transformation and upgrading of domestic demand. Especially with the impact of the global pandemic has not yet subsided, the threat of extreme climate has remained unabated, along with the intensified geopolitical conflicts. Since the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24 this year, economic sanctions and land blockade against Russia were imposed by the United States, Canada, the European Union, Japan, and Australia. Nowadays, with the prices of crude oil and commodities soaring, if it continues, the world will inevitably face serious inflation, therefore detonate the uncertain risk of the most serious stagflation since the oil crisis.

It is recommended that the government collaborate with private enterprises to rapidly adopt various supply and demand “import substitution” acts combining “digital transformation” and “ESG” business management. On one hand, it is believed to revitalize the domestic demand market. On the other hand, to promote the productivity and international competitiveness of the service industry, and to make arrangements for the next generation regarding the sustainable development of Taiwan’s economy, and to reduce the risk of international dependence and centralized dependence.

1. Comprehensive analysis and prediction

The Commerce Development Research Institute (CDRI) found the Coincidental Cyclical Composite Index for Service Industry (CCCIS) continues to drop to -0.6412 standard deviations in January 2022, but it is predicted that it will continue to drop to -0.8050 standard deviations by July 2022. (See Figure 1 and the appendix attached below)

Figure 1 “Tendencies and Forecasts of the Coincidental Cyclical Composite Index for the Service Industry”

It has caused disagreement between different sectors and industries in the economic recovery in 2021.

The recurrence of the pandemic last year (2021) has severely damaged those who have been severely affected by the pandemic for the second time. However, the overall economic growth rate is still high, 6.45%, with the manufacturing industry thriving only (see Table 3). The overall economic growth rate in the second half year is no longer as vigorous as in the first half of the year. (economic growth rate in Q1-Q4: 9.2%, 7.76%, 4.37%, 4.86%; the growth contribution of the service industry is relatively low, Q1-Q4: 3.94%, 2.52%, -0.42% and 1.56%)

Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics, Executive Yuan, announced that the momentum of private investment is strong, with a growth rate of 19.05%, growth contribution reaches 3.75%, which has returned to the top of its growth contribution; private consumption is the weakest, with a -0.38% growth rate, and a -0.18% growth contribution (see Table 2).

Table 2. The economic growth rate, and contribution rate of each sector in 2021

Unit: Millions of New Taiwan Dollars, %

Table 3. The economic growth rate and contribution rate of each industry in 2021

Unit: Millions of New Taiwan Dollars, %

A cross-examination of sectors and industries reveals that under the impact of the pandemic, private enterprises have been prospering in investment, manufacturing, and exports, while domestic demand for private products and service consumption is extremely sluggish, resulting in serious imbalances.

2. The outlook of business cycle for service industry

The compilation of the composite index system of the business cycle was based on research of the business cycles. We analyze the relevant economic indicators in time series and screen out those with the significance of the business cycle and the stability of their cyclicality. It is classified into leading indicators, coincident indicators and lagged indicators by statistical analysis and verification. It has proved that the cyclical tendency composite index of coincident indicators is highly correlated with the cyclical trend of GDP, and the forecast value of the composite index of the coincident indicators, estimated by the leading indicator composite index, can be used as a forecast for the trend of GDP changes.

The economic cycle trend of economic indicators fluctuates around the long-term trend. The long-term trend value is as 100, and the cycle trend value is greater than 100 as the recovery or prosperity stage; below 100 means it’s in the recession or depression stage.

The standardized indicator cycle trend value (in standard deviation unit) is added to become a composite index, and it fluctuates around the long-term trend value with a standard deviation of 0. The leading and coincident composite indicator curve of this cycle indicator system is shown in Figure 2.

Leading cyclical composite index (LCCIS) has bottomed out in May 2020 and has lasted for 19 months until January this year. The cyclical composite index has changed from a negative 0.7315 standard deviation to a positive 0.0667 standard deviation in May 2021 and has reached a positive 1.1562 standard deviation in January this year.

The Coincidental cyclical composite index (CCCIS) is directly affected by the pandemic, falling from a positive 0.4535 standard deviation at its peak in August 2020 and becoming a negative 0.0753 standard deviation in March 2021. It has fallen to a negative 0.6412 standard deviation in January this year. (If the trend remains unchanged, it is predicted that it will continue to drop to -0.8050 standard deviations by July this year, see Figure 1 above and the appendix attached below.)

Looking at the diffusion situation of coincident indicators, there are still three out of five sub-indicators that are currently declining.

Figure 2. The trends of Leading and Coincidental Cyclical Composite Index for the Service Industry

A. Leading indicator series

a. Real GDP of Transportation and Storage in the doldrums

The cyclical tendency value of this sub-indicator reached the bottom, 96.46, in September 2020, and then it rose to 100.07 (the estimated value) in September last year, 102.27 in January this year by extrapolation. Obviously, although the trend is accelerating in the second half of the year in 2021, the cyclical tendency value has exceeded the long-term trend level (100).

The annual growth rate (yoy), calculated based on its actual value, has been in negative growth in each quarter since 2020. It only turned a positive 4.74% until Q2 last year (2021). Nonetheless, it dropped by 13.25% in Q3, and slowed down in Q4, which still dropped 1.46%.

Figure 3. The annual growth rate of transportation and storage GDP and the trend of the business cycle, 2020Q1~2021Q4

b. The Private Real Fixed Capital Formation

The cyclical tendency value of this sub-indicator reached its lowest, 98.45, in July 2020, and then exceeded the long-term trend value of 100 in March last year. It reached 103.41 (the estimated value) in January this year, showing that it has passed the stagnation period, and it is recovering strongly.

The annual growth rate (yoy), calculated based on its actual value, has been in positive growth in each quarter since 2020. What’s more, the four quarters of last year have increased by 13.59%, 18.9% 26.35% and 17.27% respectively.

Figure 4. Annual growth rate and circular trend of private real fixed capital formation, 2020Q1~2021Q4

c. Net trade balance in services revenue and expenditure, cyclical tendency exceeds long-term trend value

The cyclical tendency of this sub-indicator reached the lowest, 95.38, in September 2019, and then rose all the way, reaching the long-term trend level in August 2020, with an index of 100.22. It reached the top in August 2021, and slightly turned down to 102.15 in January 2022 (estimated). The trade in services, which had a long-term deficit, will greatly improve Taiwan’s net services trade balance after the international pandemic blocked the flow of international tourism in 2020, and then turned into a surprising trade surplus in Q2 2020. The net trade balance in services revenue and expenditure in Q1 last year reached its historical high, with a 647.85% growth rate (yoy). It dropped to 153.39% in Q2 and 84.03% in Q3, rebounded to 146.75% in Q4. It shows that the improvement trend of the service trade revenue and expenditure has slowed down since Q2 last year.

Figure 5. Annual growth rate and cyclical trend of net trade in service revenue and expenditure, 2020Q1~2021Q4

d. The initial acceptance of unemployment benefits (inverted)-shows the unemployment pressure is alleviating

The cyclical tendency of this sub-indicator reached its lowest, 91.64, in May 2020, and then rose all the way, exceeding the long-term trend value of 100 in April 2021, and reaching 110.18 in January this year, indicating that the employment demand rapidly increases due to the large amounts of investment from the return of Taiwanese businessmen. Therefore, the number of people applying for unemployment benefits for the first time, a leading indicator of the unemployment rate, has dropped significantly. This should basically be an indicator of the overall economy. But it is not necessary to be a phenomenon that may occur in the service industry. However, compared with the net entry rate of employees in the commercial service industry below, with the business cycle index exceeding the long-term trend value in July last year, it shows that the leading indicators of employment in the service industry have indeed been improving significantly.

Figure 6. Number of the initial acceptance of unemployment benefits (inverted) and the annual growth rate and circulation trend from January 2020 to December 2021

e. The net entry rate of employees in the commercial services industry-the business cycle trend that crosses the long-term trend value will lead to employment improvement

The cyclical tendency of this sub-indicator reached its peak, 100.48, in August 2018, and then fell all the way. It started to be below the long-term trend level in December 2019, and reached 98.55 in December 2020, and rebounded, reaching 104.50 in January this year. It shows that employment demand in the service industry has once been severely impacted by the pandemic, which is contrary to the boom in the manufacturing industry. The changes in the actual value of this indicator during this period also showed a downward trend. But then it stopped falling and rebounded in January last year, and it has accelerated to 104.50 in January this year. When the leading indicator has rebounded, the coincident indicator of total employment and the lagged unemployment rate will also improve after a certain period of time.

Figure 7. Annual changes and cyclical trends in the net entry rate of employees in the commercial service industry, January 2020 to December 2021

f. The stock price index of the commercial services sector

The cyclical tendency of this sub-indicator reached the lowest, 93.72, in July 2020, and then kept rising all the way, exceeding the long-term trend level in June last year, and reaching 107.76 by January this year. This reflects the prosperity of Taiwan’s general stock market in the past year and a half. The impact of the pandemic has accelerated the development of digital transformation, which contributes to the investment and development of the commercial service industry, and in turn makes the relevant commercial service industry stock market promising.

Take a look at the annual growth rate of the current stock price index. It has seen double-digit growth since March last year and even reached 32.82% and 48.42% in July and August respectively. In September and October, the growth rate came to 50% and 46.9%, and another 50% and 47.41% in November and December.

Figure 8. The annual growth rate and circular trend of the stock price index of the commercial service industry, January 2020 to December 2021

g. The Real GDP of Finance and Insurance Sector- continue to recover slightly

The cyclical tendency of this sub-indicator was out of the trough at the end of 2020. The business cycle index began to exceed the long-term trend value (100) at 100.07 in November 2020, and continued to rise slightly, reaching the top with 100.84 in August 2021, and then slightly decreased. It reached 100.69 (the estimated value) by January this year.

The annual growth rate (yoy), calculated based on its actual value, has been in positive growth since last year. The growth rate in each quarter last year were: 9.9%, 12.74%, 9.12% and 7.32%. The positive annual growth rate change is consistent with the upward cyclical trend, but the cyclical trend is still close to the long-term trend, which implies that the long-term trend of this indicator is steeper, that is, the structural change is more significant.

Figure 9. Annual growth rate and cyclical trend of real GDP of the Finance and Insurance Sector, 2020Q1~2021Q4

B. Coincident indicator series

a. Real GDP index of wholesale and retail-The business cycle started to drop, seeing negative growth in Q3 last year

This cyclical tendency of this sub-indicator reached its bottom in October 2019, with an index of 99.70. After a year of slow recovery, it reached 100.8 in December 2020. Then it fell all the way down. It was lower than the long-term trend value (100) in July last year, and by December, it had fallen to 99.28. It dropped to 99.16 (the estimated value) in January this year. It shows that the business cycle trend stays along the long-term trend horizontal line without significant fluctuations. There has been a significant decline since Q2 last year, and the growth has been slow to a recession in Q3. The actual annual growth rate on the other hand, saw a positive growth from 2020 to the first half of 2021. While Q3 last year saw a negative growth of 2.79% for the first time, it returned to positive growth of 1.86% in Q4.

Figure 10. Annual growth rate and cyclical trend of real GDP index of wholesale and retail, 2020Q1~2021Q4

b. Real GDP of the accommodation and catering industry- decline since the beginning of last year, slightly recovered in Q4

The industry has been greatly impacted by the pandemic. The cyclical tendency of this sub-indicator peaked in May 2019 with an index of 102.79, and then fell all the way. It was lower than the long-term value in July 2020 and had fallen to 98.01 in June last year, and then slightly recovered. It reached 99.82 (the estimated value) in January this year.

Take a look at the annual growth rate of real value. Except for the growth rate of 8.43% in Q1 (2021) last year, it was a negative 11.01% in Q2, and 26.32% in Q3. Only a slight growth of 1.83% in Q4.

Figure 11. The annual growth rate and circular trend of real GDP in the accommodation and catering industry, 2020Q1~2021Q4

c. Real GDP of real estate and residential services industry business cycle trend continues to be sluggish

The cyclical tendency of this sub-indicator fluctuates slightly over a long period of time. The index peaked in August 2020, with an index of 100.27 and then a slight decline. It was lower than the long-term trend until May 2021 and continued to decline with 99.69 (the estimated value) in January this year.

The actual annual growth rate, on the other hand, has shown a positive growth. However, it decreased in Q2-Q4 last year.

Figure 12. Annual GDP growth rate and cyclical tendency of real estate and residential service industry, 2020Q1~2021Q4

d. Residential services, utilities, and other fuel industries- continue to grow slightly

The cyclical tendency of this sub-indicator has a little long-term fluctuation. It reached the bottom in March 2019, with an index of 99.89, and then kept rising slightly all the way, reaching 100.13 in January this year (estimated). The actual annual growth rate on the other hand, has seen a slightly positive growth since 2020. However, it wasn’t higher than 2%.

Figure 13. Real consumption of residential services, utilities, and other fuel industries, 2020Q1~2021Q4

e. Number of employees in the service industry is affected by the downward trend, and has continued to decrease since May last year

The cyclical tendency of this sub-indicator peaked in April 2020 with an index of 100.22, and then fell all the way to 99.98, which was lower than the long-term trend vale by March last year. It showed a slight decrease, but the rate of decline has increased gradually in Q2 and Q3 this year.

The actual annual growth rate on the other hand, has seen a limited positive growth from last year until this April. Even the growth rate peak hit less than 1%. It started to grow negatively since May last year, especially in Q2 and Q3 last year. Obviously, it was affected by the recurrence of the pandemic, which have reduced demand for labor due to the recession.

Figure 14. The growth rate and cyclical tendency of the number of employees in the service industry, January 2020 to December 2021

C. Lagged indicator series

The lagged indicator includes real consumption of tobacco and alcohol, real consumption of clothing, footwear, and apparel, real consumption of furniture, equipment, and housekeeping, and the number of initial recognition and acceptance of unemployment benefits. The lagged index can be used as a reference for observing whether a business cycle is over. This article omits relevant analysis.