Digital Biomarkers Market, Size, Global Demand, Emerging Trends Growth Drivers 2022, Industry Share, Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Key Players Strategies, Recent s, Future Investments and SWOT Analysis till 2030

Digital Biomarkers Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Digital Biomarkers Market by region.

The global digital biomarkers market size was US$ 818 million in 2021. The global digital biomarkers market is forecast to grow to US$ 15521 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. A digital biomarker is used to capture the anatomical, physiological, and pathological features of the patient.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic escalated the demand for digital biomarkers as it helps in screening and diagnosis. Moreover, digital biomarkers helped doctors to carry out the data remotely. Thus, the demand for digital biomarkers grew suddenly. Moreover, its features like connectivity to phones are forecast to propel the market growth during the study period.

Factors Influencing

The growing evolution of information technology has created various opportunities for the market players. Moreover, the rising demand for efficient solutions to reduce healthcare costs is forecast to benefit the market.

The increasing number of chronically ill patients is rising the demand for efficient treatments and technologies. As a result, it would fuel the demand for digital biomarkers.

The growing use of smart devices and the trending connectivity of healthcare devices are forecast to propel market growth. Smartwatches are used to monitor the heart rate and other conditions of the user. Moreover, the growing trend of smart devices will boost the growth of the global digital biomarkers market.

Moreover, the increasing number of product launches, rising number of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals are forecast to propel the market growth. In 2019, FDA granted approval to KardiaMobile, by AliveCor. It is an AI-enabled wearable device that monitors the vital signs connected to heart arrhythmias.

Growing cases of psychological issues would benefit the global digital biomarkers market.

The high cost of digital biomarkers may hamper the growth of the market.

The growing adoption of personalized medicine and the introduction of voice-based digital biomarkers are forecast to gain rapid popularity in the coming years.

Geographic Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global digital biomarkers market. The presence of leading industry players is expected to contribute to the regional development in the global digital biomarkers market.

Increasing investment in R&D and product launches are forecast to benefit the global digital biomarkers market.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to grow significantly, owing to the increasing digitalization in the healthcare sector. Moreover, rising government emphasis on developing healthcare infrastructure, growing demand for efficient smartphones, wearable devices, and trending e-healthcare in the region are forecast to contribute to the market growth. In addition, the increasing prevalence of diseases would ultimately increase the demand for digital biomarkers.

Competitors in the Market

AliveCor Labs

Eli Lilly and Company

Biogen

Novartis AG

Fitbit LLC

GlaxoSmithKline plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By End-user

Biopharmaceutical companies

Payers & Providers

By Application

Pain management

Neurodegenerative disorders

Respiratory conditions

Cardiovascular diseases

Mood and behavior

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol572

