Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Size 2022 Global Growth, Research Statistics, Business Strategy, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2030

Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market by region.

The global geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market size was US$ 3 billion in 2021. The global geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market is forecast to grow to US$ 6.5 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring systems are utilized during the construction activities to monitor the process, structure, and infrastructure. It helps detect faults by verifying the structure design. Continuous monitoring and supervision of construction projects via geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring technology are necessary to avoid the risk in advance and ensure the safety of the people.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for construction activities declined significantly in various nations. Moreover, the epidemic has disrupted the supply chain, causing a demand-supply imbalance that negatively impacted the revenue generation of geotechnical instrument manufacturers and software providers in the first quarter of 2020.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

Global infrastructure development is a major element driving the growth of the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market. Due to significant investment in nations such as China, India, and the United States, the construction sector is expected to witness significant growth.

Furthermore, geotechnical instruments are necessary during the planning phase of skyscraper development and the expansion of roads and trains. Thus, it will propel the growth of the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market.

Furthermore, significant investment in infrastructure projects, rising demand for non-critical construction projects such as tunnels, slopes, and excavations, and robust technological development in the field of sensors will drive the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market.

The global geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring industry will rise because of favorable government regulations aimed at forming safe and sustainable structures.

The increasing deployment cost of monitoring solutions may slow down the growth of the global geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market.

The advantages afforded by geotechnical instruments can be the significant factor fueling the market growth.

Furthermore, growing infrastructure investments in the Asia-Pacific will boost the development of geotechnical structures such as dams, bridges, and tunnels. Thus, it will provide promising opportunities for growth in the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market.

Geographic Analysis

Due to increasing infrastructure investment and government laws, the use of geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring is increasing in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the growing population and urbanization in the region will result in making it the fastest-growing region in the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market.

North America is forecast to have a significant contribution to the global geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market due to the favorable government rules related to infrastructure construction and increasing population.

Competitors in the Market

Fugro

Keller Group plc

Nova Ventures

GEOKON

Geocomp Corporation

Deep Excavation LLC

Sisgeo S.r.l.

James Fisher and Sons plc

Geotechnical Engineering Services

RST Instruments Ltd.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

Insight by Networking Technology

Wired

Wireless

Insight by Application

Dams

Bridges & Tunnels

Buildings & Utilities

Others

Insight by End-User

Building & Infrastructure

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Mining

Others

Insight by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

