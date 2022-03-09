3D Scanner Market Size 2022 Growth Challenges and Opportunities, Industry Statistics, Emerging Demands, Future Trends, Share, Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2030

3D Scanner Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the 3D Scanner Market by region.

The global 3D Scanner Market size was US$ 984 million in 2020. The global 3D Scanner Market size is expected to grow to US$ 7834 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing

The global 3D scanner market is forecast to be driven by increasing demand for advanced technical solutions.

The applications of 3D scanners across various verticals, such as defense, healthcare, automobile, aerospace, architecture, energy and power, and construction, are forecast to fuel the growth of the global 3D scanners market.

Increasing demand for high-performance Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) sensors and their advantages over traditional Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) imagers are forecast to propel the growth of the global 3D scanners market.

Increasing demand for automation in automotive and aerospace designing is forecast to boost the market growth.

Increasing R&D expenditure and demand for advanced and efficient technologies for electronics manufacturing will surge the market growth.

The lack of knowledge about the 3D scanners is forecast to be challenging for the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for 3D scanners increased due to their efficient applications in the healthcare sector. 3D scanning methods were highly adapted for thoracic chest scanning. The COVID-19 infection primarily affects the respiratory system. Thus, the demand for 3D scanners increased during the pandemic.

Moreover, the demand for Artec Eva, a 3D scanner system by Artec, increased as the system creates hyper-realistic dummies. These dummies helped train people involved in the COVID-19 medical training. Moreover, accuracy and precision have been a major demand from the healthcare sector. Thus, market players witnessed favorable opportunities during the pandemic.

Geographic Analysis

North America holds the largest share in the global 3D scanner market. The market growth is attributed to the escalating demand for handheld scanning devices, advancement in the market, and device integration into machinery and other automated equipment. Moreover, the market is witnessing the increasing deployment of 3D scanners in the aerospace and defense industries. Thus, it would benefit the global 3D scanners market.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow rapidly in the global 3D scanners majorly due to the increasing production of automotive components. Automobile businesses use 3D scanners to share previous equipment coordinate data for analyzing components.

The animation segment uses 3D scanners to give life to imaginative ideas. Thus, the global 3D scanners market would grow during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Nikon Metrology NV

Autodesk, Inc.

Hexagon AB

David Vision Systems GmbH

FARO

Basis Software, Inc

Artec 3D

Fuel3D Technologies Limited

Creaform, Inc

GOM GmbH

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Type

Hardware

Optical Scanners

Structured Light Scanners

Laser Scanners

Other Hardware

Software

By Range

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

By Application

Reverse Engineering

Rapid Prototyping

Quality Control/Inspection

Face and Body Scanning

Industrial Metrology

Digital Modeling

By End-user Vertical

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Architecture and Construction

Other End-user Verticals

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

