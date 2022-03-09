Data Management Platform Market 2021 Technological Strategies, Business Advancements and Top-Vendor Landscape to 2030

Data Management Platform market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Data Management Platform market by region.

The Data Management Platform market is anticipated to reach the valuation of USD 3 billion by the end of the year 2023 by growing at 15% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

Global Data Management Platform Market, By Data Type (first party, second party, third party) By Data Source (Web analytics tools, mobile web, Mobile apps, CRM data, POS data, Social network), By End Users (Ad Agencies, marketers, Publishers)

Market Analysis

Through the data management platform, one can collect data from various sources including mobile web, social networks, mobile apps, CRM, and stores that provide beneficial information for the users such as like marketers, ad agencies, and publishers. The data management platform is significantly used to extend the audience division by understanding the structure of the crowd by gadget, application, and environment to build the viability of the group of audience commitment. This is additionally to screen the advertisement campaigns to recognize the purposes of transformation and furthermore to customize the campaigns to expand the adequacy. The Data Management Platform additionally benefits the end users to investigate the information and match the customers over different devices. It likewise encourages the advertisers to build the conversion at each stage.

The main factor for the development of the Data management Platform is for the advertisers and marketers to get the point by point data about the client to make customized and strategically determined promotions for higher transformation rates, ROI and client maintenance. Some of the innovative features that Data management Platform offers are Audience segmentation, Tag Management, media integration, audience analytics, and campaign analysis.

Market Segmentation

The division of the Data Management Platform is made based on its Data type, End Users, Data Source, and regional demand. Based on its Data type, the market is further segmented into first party, second party and third-party data. Based on its Data source, the global data management platform market is divided into the mobile web, web analytics tools, mobile apps, POS data, and social networks among others. The global data management platform market mainly targets end-user industry like the marketers, ad agencies, and publishers as its end users.

Regional Analysis

The market for Data management Platform is globally segmented under Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.

Key Players

The global Data Management Platform (DMP) market has prominent key players including Oracle Corporation (U.S.), KBM Group LLC (U.S.), Adobe Systems Inc (U.S.), Rocket Fuel, Inc (U.S.), Lotame Solutions Inc (U.S.), Krux Digital Inc (U.S.), Turn Inc (U.S.), SAS Institute (U.S.), Neustar, Inc (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Informatica (U.S.), Cloudera Inc (U.S.).

