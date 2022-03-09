India Online Grocery Market Forecast to 2030 – Size 2022 Industry Share, Strategy Indication, End User, and Geography

Report Ocean published a new research study on the India Online Grocery Market. The market has been growing at CAGR of 61% during 2021-2027—forecast period considered for the market study— and anticipated to record a revenue of US$ 18.5 Billion by the end of the year 2027.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC37

As per the viewpoint of research analyst, the substantial growth of the India Online Grocery Market is attributed to increasing internet and smartphone penetration, rising customer acceptance towards online shopping and increasing investment in the online grocery industry among others.

The analysis scope includes study of product types and payment model. These categories are further categorized to understand the market in detail for the forecast period 2021-2027. As per the Research Analyst, the FMCG segment acquired majority of the market share among other product types such as Fruits and Vegetables and Grocery & Staple.

The market attracts various key players such as Reliance—backed JioMart and Flipkart Supermart as new market entrants with high investments and ZN Retail Pvt. Ltd., UrDoorstep eRetail Pvt. Ltd., Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd. (BigBasket), Reliance Retail Ltd. (RelianceSmart.in), Paytm E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd. (Paytm Mall), Grofers India Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Nature’s Basket Ltd., Amazon India Pvt. Ltd., Swiggy, Flipkart, and Zomato among others are established players in India online grocery industry. The research study on the India online grocery industry also offers a compiled study of companies under company profile section with various sub-heads such as business overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis and recent strategic developments.

The regions included in this India online grocery market research report are northern region, western region, eastern region and southern region on broad level, which are further categorized into are categorized into tier I, II, and III cities. The regional analysis includes the city level study to offer detailed insights of the market from various regions. The regional level study include different factors for revenue calculation such as role of state government, per capita income, digital literacy rate, major source of income and others.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC37

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the India Online Grocery Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the India Online Grocery Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the India Online Grocery Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the India Online Grocery Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Segmentation Overview of the Indian Online Grocery Market

The India online grocery market is segmented into different product types and payment model which is further categorized to study the market in detail.

The Product Type is Sub-Segmented into:

Beverages

Bread, Bakery and Dairy Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Personal Care

Household Products

Grocery & Staple

Dry & Baking Products

Others

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC37

The Payment Model is Sub-Segmented into:

One-time Payment

Subscription-based

Cash on Delivery (COD)

The Platform is Sub-Segmented into:

Mobile Application

Web-Based

Key Benefits for India Online Grocery Market Report–

India Online Grocery Market report covers detailed study of historical and upcoming market parameters that can directly or indirectly impact the market conditions.

India Online Grocery Market research report offers detailed information related to market introduction, market revenue, growth determinants, challenges and opportunities, competitive analysis and regional study for the forecast period 2019-2025.

India Online Grocery Market research study report helps to analyse emerging market trends and opportunities in the regional-level marketplace.

India Online Grocery Market is a one-stop solution that can help to take strategic decisions about the market by studying competitive landscape, strategic frameworks, PESTLE analysis and study of Porter’s five force model.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC37

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/