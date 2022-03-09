Security Information and Event Management Market 2022: Size Estimate, Industry Overview, Key Technology, Segments, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast Research Report 2030

Security Information and Event Management Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Security Information and Event Management Market by region.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC775

The global security information and event management market size was US$ 4.56 billion in 2021. The global security information and event management market size is forecast to reach US$ 19.12 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

SIEM products collect data from a variety of sources to identify patterns of events that indicate misuse of critical data, data failure, intrusion, or attack on systems. A unified solution combines error logs and alerts through event discovery and correlation, simplifying and speeding up network event monitoring. This market includes services such as collecting and storing data logs, collecting and disseminating threat intelligence, providing information on countermeasures, and offering early warning services.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Several factors, such as a rise in concerns over IT security, the growth of bring your own device (BYOD) trends, the rising threat of cybercrime and supportive IT governance, and regulatory compliance, drive the growth of the security information and event management industry.

A number of factors are influencing the global market growth, such as the complexity of SIEM solutions, the difficulty of validating return on investment (ROI), and anomaly detection by next-generation SIEM.

SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) solutions offer a threat, log, and event management at an affordable cost with a unified solution to simplify the complexity of managing multiple security solutions, which is forecast to boost the growth of the global market.

A high cost and concern about privacy intrusion can slow down the growth of the security information and event management market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted businesses across the globe. Due to the lockdown imposed by governments in different countries, the adoption of SIEM has positively impacted. As part of COVID-19, organizations were using advanced technologies like BYOD, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the internet of things (IoT) to perform contactless operations across industries. Consequently, there was an increase in demand for security information and event management systems, which has led to the growth of the global security information and event management market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC775

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific is forecast to experience the highest growth in the coming years. It is due to an evolution in IT security, cloud computing, and enterprise mobility among enterprises in the Asia Pacific region, which is driving demand for SIEMs. In Asia-Pacific, the demand for comprehensive SIEM deployments is likely to drive the growth of SIEM products for enterprises as it has become vital to protect their critical assets. The regulatory compliance requirements surrounding IT security have also led enterprises in the region to adopt SIEM technology, which is forecast to drive market growth in the upcoming years.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global security information and event management market are:

Dell EMC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

LogRhythm, Incorporated

McAfee LLC.

SolarWinds, Incorporated

Splunk, Incorporated

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro, Incorporated

Trustwave Holdings Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global security information and event management market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Solution

Services

Segmentation based on Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

SMEs

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Others

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC775

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

•The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

•During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

•The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

•The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC775

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/