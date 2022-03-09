Luxury Jewelry Market Share-Size, Growth Drivers 2022, Global Demand, Emerging Trends, Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Key Players Strategies, Recent s, Future Investments and SWOT Analysis till 2030

The Luxury jewelry market anticipated to grow due to rise of digital buyers, growing middle class per capita income, increasing high net worth individuals (HNWI) population, etc.

The Luxury jewelry market size was US$ $ billion in 2020. The keyword market is forecast to reach the value of US$ $ billion by 2027 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of $% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Demand for luxury jewelry in the market is anticipated to grow on account of rising per capita disposable income, rising per capita expenditure and change in lifestyle among affluent consumers.

Technology advancement also supports market growth through Integration of new technology, Computer-Aided System (CAD) in the manufacturing of jewelry.

Several luxury jewelry manufacturers are adopting various growth strategies, to maintain their market position. Other key strategies followed by major players in the market are mergers, acquisitions, expansions with the launch of new product worldwide. The primary factor restraining the luxury jewelry market is the high cost of jewelry. However, the impact of the high price of luxury jewelry is projected to decrease with an increase in disposable income of consumers globally over the forecast period.

Global luxury Jewelry – Product type Analysis

Based on the Product type, the jewelry market divided as Necklace, Ring, Bracelet, Hair Ornaments, Earring, Leg & Feet Ornaments, and Others.

The Earing segment is expected to have the lion share over the forecast period due to the trend of simple and classic dress up. Moreover, the rising trend of earlobe piercing among both men and women drive the growth of this segment, globally over the forecast period. However, the manufacturers are focusing on craftsmanship and quality of the product, owing to this market would witness surge in the demand for all product segments of the luxury jewelry market.

Global luxury Jewelry – Material Analysis

Based on Material used, the luxury jewelry market divided as Gold, Silver, Diamond, Platinum, and Gems & Others. Among material, the gold segment is projected to have the lion share over the forecast period as gold preferred as a most precious metal in the luxury jewelry market.

Moreover, in developing countries such as India and China people prefer to buy gold jewelry over other materials as it serves as a mode of investment. Thus, increases the revenue of the gold segment in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Luxury jewelry market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Luxury jewelry market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Luxury jewelry market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Luxury jewelry market market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Global luxury Jewelry – Distribution Channel Analysis

Based on the Distribution Channel, the global luxury jewelry market divided into Mono Brand store, Online and Offline Stores. Among all distribution channels, the mono-brand segment accounted for lion market share in global luxury jewelry market in fast few years. These stores offer products of a particular brand only as it develops the brand identity and can increase the number of consumer that are loyal to the brand and its products.

Furthermore, to retain its customers they provide offers and discounts specifically designed for its loyal customers. Moreover, increasing adoption of online luxury jewelry marketing is playing a crucial role in boosting sales of luxury jewelry.

Global luxury Jewelry – Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global luxury jewelry market segmented into six regions which are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Europe has the biggest demand for luxury jewelry products. Key factors such as jewelry customization, the increasing popularity of pop-up stores, and fusion of costume jewelry with trending fashion are boosting the growth of the overall market in Europe.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is also growing owing to the factors such as increasing disposable income of the mid-age population in emerging economies such as China and India.

Global luxury jewelry Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as David Yurman, Tiffany & Co., Yakult Honsha Co Ltd; Van Cleef & Arpels, Harry Winston, LVMH, and Buccellati are the major players in the global luxury jewelry market, providing various products of luxury jewelry. In April 2017, the Franco-Swiss group FM Industries Sycrilor, manufacturer of luxury jewelry for companies such as Louis Vuitton, Cartier, and Mont-Blanc, started one of its technological and production centers in the Portuguese city, Covilha.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

