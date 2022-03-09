Hair Transplant Market Size, Share, Trend Growing Demand, Industry Synopsis, Opportunities and Analysis 2021 to 2030

ARTAS system for hair transplant is gaining popularity as it provides minimally invasive, less painful alternative to strip surgery. The procedure also has a faster recovery time. Furthermore, robotic assistance provided by the ARTAS System enables complicated, repetitive and tedious task of dissecting hair grafts with less fatigue and greater productivity.

Turkey has emerged as one of the most popular destinations for hair transplantation, owing to its low-cost hair transplant treatment procedure.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market-specific growth opportunities in global hair transplant market.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global Hair Transplant Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Hair Transplant Market .

The report has been segmented as follows:-

Market Segmentation – Methodology

? Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

? Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT)

Market Segmentation – Therapy

? Platelet Rich Plasma

? Stem Cell Therapy

Geographical Coverage

? North America – The US

? Europe – Turkey

? Asia Pacific – India

Hair loss has become a ubiquitous problem of present times. Its occurrence might be linked to genetics or other health issues emanating from type of lifestyle of an individual. Hair loss can be classified into various types depending on the pattern of hair loss. Androgenetic alopecia, also known as Male pattern hair loss and Female pattern hair loss is the most common type of hair loss. Treatment of hair loss can be broadly divided into non-surgical options and surgical procedures. Non-surgical options mainly includes prescription therapeutics and non-prescription remedies. Surgical procedures includes Hair transplant and Scalp treatment.

Hair transplant is used for treating badness in men and women. It surgically removes hair follicles from one part of the body and replaces it to another part of the body. There are two types of procedures used in the process of hair transplantation namely Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) and Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE). Out of these, Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) technology enjoys higher popularity in the market.

Worldwide consumers are increasingly getting conscious about their physical appearance. Hair loss being one of the most common problem affecting millions have propelled growth of hair transplant market. The market is driven by prevalence of number of individual with hair loss, rise in disposable income, ageing population and lifestyle factors such as smoking, stress, improper diet, etc. However, growth of the market is impeded due to expensive hair transplant treatment, government regulations, adverse side effect of drugs, and reluctance to undergo surgery.

The report Global Hair Transplant Market (North America – The US, Europe – Turkey & Asia Pacific – India) Outlook 2027 provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global hair transplantation market with focus on major regional markets such as The US, Turkey and India. North America is the world largest hair transplantation market with massive pool of customers. Future forecasts of the market overall and across various regions till 2027 is provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major international industry players operating in the global hair transplantation market include Restoration Robotics, Inc., Bernstein Medical (US), Bosley Cole Instruments, Medicamat, Neograft Solutions (Venus Concept), among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis.

It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global hair transplant market.

