Viscosupplementation Market Size, Share, Trend Scenario and Forecast to 2030

Global viscosupplementation market has been witnessing advent of combination therapeutic products, which is already utilized in treatment of various diseases. These products have been relatively new entrants in viscosupplement palliative knee osteoarthritis treatment which offers promising future prospects.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market-specific growth opportunities in global viscosupplementation market.

The report has been segmented as following:-

Geographical Coverage

? North America – The US

? Europe

? Asia Pacific

Key Vendors

? Sanofi Genzyme

? Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

? Seikagaku Corporation

? Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

? Smith & Nephew plc

Viscosupplementation, also known as Joint Lubricants is an orthobiologic that aims to reduce joint pain while improving functional condition of osteoarthritic joint. In this procedure, intra-articular hyaluronic acid derivatives are injected into diarthrodial joints.

It restores the rheological properties of the synovial fluid, with mechanical, analgesic, anti-inflammatory and chondroprotective effects. Viscosupplementation has become a mainstream treatment paradigm in osteoarthritis market in recent years. Viscosupplementation by procedure type spans across Single injection, Three injection and Five injection.

Growth of global viscosupplementation market is attributed to increasing geriatric population, prevalence of arthritis, high demand from emerging markets and rising public awareness about treatment of osteoarthritis. However, the market faces several challenges such as stringent regulatory compliance, unfavorable reimbursement policies and adverse side-effects associated with use of HA injections.

The report Global Viscosupplementation Market

By Procedure

Single Injection, Three Injection & Five Injection

By Region

North America, Europe & Asia Pacific Outlook 2027 provides information on the current scenario, the detailed market outlook of the global viscosupplementation market, with market segmentation done across procedures such as Single Injection,

Three Injection & Five Injection. Regional analysis is done across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific region. The US is the worlds leading market for osteoarthritis treatment, both for viscosupplementation and steroid injections. Future forecasts of the market overall and across various regions till 2025 is provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major international industry players operating in the global viscosupplementation market include Sanofi Genzyme, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Seikagaku Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis.

It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global viscosupplementation market.

