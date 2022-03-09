Alexa
UC Davis ousts Cal Poly 63-53 in Big West tournament

By Associated Press
2022/03/09 15:46
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Ezra Manjon posted 17 points and UC Davis beat Cal Poly 63-53 in the first round of the Big West Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

Caleb Fuller had 16 points and eight rebounds for the seventh-seeded Aggies (13-10). Elijah Pepper added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Trevon Taylor had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs (7-21). Camren Pierce added 11 points. Brantly Stevenson had seven rebounds.

Alimamy Koroma, who led the 10th-seeded Mustangs in scoring heading into the matchup at 14 points per game, scored two points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Cal Poly advances to play No. 2 seed CSU Fullerton in a quarterfinal match-up on Thursday

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

