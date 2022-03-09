Alexa
Belizean PM expresses support for Taiwan during official visit

Briceno emphasizes Taiwan's right to live in peace, join international organizations

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/09 17:44
Belizean Prime Minister John Briceno with President Tsai Ing-wen Wednesday, March 9. 

Belizean Prime Minister John Briceno with President Tsai Ing-wen Wednesday, March 9.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prime Minister John Briceno of Belize told President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) Wednesday (March 9) that his country supports Taiwan’s right to decide its own future, live without fear, and participate in international organizations.

Briceno is on a five-day visit to Taiwan, his first since he took office in November, though he also visited in 2006. Tsai awarded him the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon at the Presidential Office Wednesday morning, Radio Taiwan International reported.

The prime minister of the Central American country is also the first foreign leader since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to be welcomed in Taipei with full military honors.

Tsai told Briceno that Taiwan wants to intensify its relations with Belize in the fields of trade and investment, healthcare, agricultural technology, sustainable environment, culture and education, and women’s empowerment.

The prime minister will also hold discussions with other political leaders during his stay in Taiwan. He met with Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) in the margins of Honduran President Xiomara Castro’s inauguration in January.
Belize
John Briceño
Taiwan-Belize relations
Tsai Ing-wen
diplomatic allies

