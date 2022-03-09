Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is mulling reopening the borders to unmarried partners and will likely do so before allowing entry to tourists in mid to late 2022.

During a press conference on Tuesday (March 9), a member of the media noted that South Korean musician Koo Jun-yup, known as DJ Koo, is being permitted to enter Taiwan because he recently married Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu (徐熙媛) via a remote process in South Korea. The reporter asked CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) if this means foreign partners and fiances can now begin entering Taiwan after over two years of closed borders due to the pandemic.

Chuang reiterated that spouses of Taiwanese citizens can already enter the country. He said that the CECC may allow in some unmarried partners for emergency and humanitarian reasons.

As for a general opening of the borders to unmarried partners, Chuang said discussions are underway. He emphasized that the country will greenlight their entry before it opens to tourists, which was previously predicted to be sometime between June and the third quarter.

Chuang stated that the details about easing restrictions on partners are still being discussed. He said that more talks with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Immigration Agency are needed to finalize a policy on the matter.