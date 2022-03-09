Alexa
VP Lai: A Chinese war with Taiwan would be a war with many

Lai says current state of war in Ukraine shows Xi Jinping should not want to be next Putin

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/09 16:40
Vice President Lai Ching-te. (Twitter, Lai Ching-te photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If China ever launches an attack against Taiwan, it will be a war of one against many, not of one against one, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said Wednesday (March 9).

Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has given rise to fears that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could be next. In an interview with Yahoo TV, the vice president said the country should prepare for the worst, CNA reported.

It is difficult to predict whether a war will occur, but current international sanctions against Russia are letting China know that if it ever launches an attack, it will likely not only be at war with Taiwan but with many, Lai said.

The country needs to have the capability to defend itself, especially by developing its potential to wage asymmetric warfare, Lai said, noting that the National Security Council has been repeatedly discussing the possibility of reintroducing compulsory military service.

While both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) are authoritarian rulers who want to restore large empires, the war in Ukraine should show Xi that he does not want to be the next Putin, the vice president said.

He added that a Chinese decision to attack Taiwan could not be based merely on the fact that the communist country is spending 17 times more on defense. Domestic consensus, the state of economic development, and international opinion also play parts, and at present there is an international consensus in favor of stability in the Indo-Pacific, Lai said.
Updated : 2022-03-09 17:07 GMT+08:00

