Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

China Airlines hopes to restart Taipei-Matsu flights before year’s end

National carrier still short on pilots

  102
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/09 16:13
Matsu's iconic "blue tears" captured by photographer under cloak of darkness. (Lienchiang County photo)

Matsu's iconic "blue tears" captured by photographer under cloak of darkness. (Lienchiang County photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In order to revive domestic flight routes, China Airlines CEO Hsieh Shi-chian (謝世謙) has said preparations are underway to revive flights operated by China Airlines-owned Mandarin Airlines between Taipei’s Songshan Airport and the outlying archipelago of Matsu.

Responding to a question from Kuomintang legislator Chen Hsue-sheng (陳雪生) in the Legislative Yuan's Transportation Committee, Hsieh said his company has submitted plans to Taiwan’s Civil Aeronautics Administration for review, which he hopes can be completed before the end of the year, per a CNA report.

He added that 42 pilots are needed for the route. Since Mandarin Airlines only has 35 pilots available, it is recruiting and transferring pilots to compensate.

Hsieh pointed out that the original plan had been to restart the flights in the middle of the year, but due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, that plan was delayed.

Matsu
domestic flights
China Airlines
Mandarin Airlines
COVID-19
domestic travel

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases
2022/03/08 14:07
Man could face arrest for failing to pay NT$1 million for quarantine violation in east Taiwan
Man could face arrest for failing to pay NT$1 million for quarantine violation in east Taiwan
2022/03/07 19:39
MOS Burger food plant in southern Taiwan to boost local industry
MOS Burger food plant in southern Taiwan to boost local industry
2022/03/07 17:50
Mayor Ko attributes Taipei’s population decline to pandemic, high housing prices
Mayor Ko attributes Taipei’s population decline to pandemic, high housing prices
2022/03/07 17:38
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
2022/03/07 14:13

Updated : 2022-03-09 17:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
Taiwan begins 10-day quarantine, opens to business travelers
Taiwan begins 10-day quarantine, opens to business travelers
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Worker dies after Tesla on autopilot collides with repair truck in northern Taiwan
Worker dies after Tesla on autopilot collides with repair truck in northern Taiwan
Ukraine will cause China to reconsider an attack on Taiwan: Bloomberg
Ukraine will cause China to reconsider an attack on Taiwan: Bloomberg
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
"