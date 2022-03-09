Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market Size, Share, Trend Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth

Imaging modalities emerged as a preferred option for the clinical industry, especially in preclinical studies. Many of the imaging technologies have been translated into micro level tools that include micro MRI, micro CT and micro PET. Apart from these technologies, micro ultrasound imaging, micro-magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), optical Imaging such as bioluminescence and fluorescence imaging, and multimodal imaging technologies have gained traction in the market.

Rising number of the pre-clinical research, increasing investments by the CROs in the research activities, growing applications of multi-functional pre-clinical imaging and technological advancements such as high resolution multimodality MRI are the few factors impacting the global market positively. However, the stringent regulatory impositions coupled with inadequate reimbursement scenario would restrain the market growth to a certain extent. Despite of the aforementioned market restraints, commercialization of cost-efficient devices would ease the negative influence of restraints and fuel the market growth, primarily across the developing regions.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The market for small animal imaging (In-Vivo) is expected to reach at $2.1 billion by 2020. Rising number of Pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations, increasing applications of in-vivo imaging in pre-clinical research, real time data storage and high-resolution modalities, are the key growth factors of the market. Inadequate infrastructure provisions for research facilities, advanced instruments and the lack of skilled research personnel in emerging economies along with the requirement of high-end devices are likely to be the major restraints of small animal imaging (in-vivo) market. Going forward, the global clinical research initiatives, along with the development in technologies associated with pre-clinical trials will provide the platform for growth.

North America, dominates the market amongst all geographies owing to adoption of advanced technologies, healthcare awareness and favorable reimbursement policies. Geographically, about ~35 of the small animal imaging (in-vivo) market share is held by the North America owing to the heavy investments and affordability of advanced small animal in-vivo imaging devices in pre-clinical research. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific market would grow at the promising CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period. Such high growth rate is majorly attributed towards untapped state of the market, hence would provide an opportunities for the small animal imaging devices manufacturers.

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides the quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2013-2020 that assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on

The report helps in understanding the strategies adopted by various companies for gaining market share in the small animal imaging (in-vivo) market

The report provides comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the small animal imaging (in-vivo) market

Market conditions of small animal imaging (in-vivo) market across all geographic regions are comprehensively analyzed.

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers) helps in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographies

SWOT analysis of the key market players is provided to illustrate the business strategies adopted by the companies

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The small animal imaging (in-vivo) market is segmented by the technology, applications and geography.

SMALL ANIMAL IMAGING (IN-VIVO) MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

Micro-Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Micro-MRI)

Optical Imaging (OI)

Bioluminescence Imaging

Cerenkov Luminescence Imaging

Fluorescence Imaging

Nuclear Imaging

Micro-Positron Emission Tomography (Micro-PET)

Micro-Single Photon Emission Computerized Tomography (Micro-SPECT)

Others

Micro-Ultrasound Imaging

Micro-Computerized Tomography (Micro-CT)

SMALL ANIMAL IMAGING (IN-VIVO) MARKET BY APPLICATIONS

Monitoring Drug Treatment Response

Biodistribution Studies

Cancer Cell Detection

Biomarkers

Longitudinal Studies

Epigenetics

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

