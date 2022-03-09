Micromanipulators Market Size, Share, Trend Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed 2021-2030

Micromanipulator is a device, which is used to perform intricate procedures or manipulate minute specimens using a microscope. Micromanipulators are generally used along with a microscope equipped with an input joystick, a mechanism to reduce the area of movement. Micromanipulators cater to a wide variety of applications ranging from cell micromanipulation to industrial micromanipulation, embracing semiconductors and electronic industries, among others.

Different types of micromanipulators are used for a wide range of applications, which depends on the precision and control required at the micro levels. Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) is the most common application of cell micromanipulation techniques in humans. Rising incidence of infertility cases across the globe is the major factor boosting the adoption of micromanipulators for obtaining rapid results in IVF-ICSI procedures. The world micromanipulators market is estimated to be $40 million in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% from 2015 to 2020.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The world micromanipulators market is driven by increasing male infertility, growing adoption of IVF technique, growing semiconductor and electronics industries in the developing economies and technological advancements. In addition, high-resolution capability of micromanipulators has opened up new avenues for research and development activities in the fields of neurology and cell biology. This is expected to drive the market growth in future. However, the high cost associated with sophisticated micromanipulators systems is likely to impede the market growth. Micromanipulators exhibit a wide range of applications in semiconductors and electronics industry, which include wafer probing, analytical probing stations and testing wafers for semiconductor parameters. They are also used to correctly orient the probe into pads for injecting test vectors in semiconductors and electronics industries. “The Micromanipulator Company” is the leading company that provides micromanipulators for semiconductor and microelectronics industries. Some of the probing stations provided by the company, includes P300J, P300A, 4060 and 450PM, which incorporate micromanipulators.

The world micromanipulators market is segmented based on types, applications and geography. The two major application segments include cell micromanipulation and industrial micromanipulation. Cell micromanipulation is further segmented into embryonic stem cell transfer, intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), pronuclear zygote injection, embryo reconstruction, micro-surgical applications and biopsy applications. ICSI is the highest revenue-generating segment in the cell micromanipulation application market, owing to its specificity and ability to assist fertilization by placing a single sperm directly inside the egg using micromanipulator. The segment of other micromanipulation application, includes academic research and drug discovery and development, where micromanipulators are used for various microsurgical procedures or electrophysiological work, among others.

For instance, the PathStar micromanipulator developed by Scientifica Ltd. is a micromanipulator with extremely low electrical noise with versatile modular design and user friendly controls, which offer a wide range of applications in many laboratories for microinjection, electrophysiological and other requirements. Industrial micromanipulation market is further segmented into semiconductors & microelectronics, flat screens and others. Semiconductors & microelectronics segment constitutes the highest market share in the industrial micromanipulation market. In the semiconductors & microelectronics industry, micromanipulators have a wide range of applications, such as probing systems, position microelectrodes, optical device probing and positioning test probes on small or medium-scale integrated circuits and hybrid devices.

The world micromanipulators market by type is categorized into hydraulic, electric and manual micromanipulators. Among these, electric micromanipulators generated the highest revenue throughout the analysis period. However, manual micromanipulators segment leads the market in terms of volume, owing to the largest units sold during the analysis period. Based on geography, the micromanipulators market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. North America would continue to dominate the market until 2020, on account of intense research activities, high awareness among the consumers for the adoption of micromanipulators and heavy investment in the research field. However, Asia Pacific would be the fastest growing market, registering a CAGR of 28.5% during 2015 – 2020.

The key companies operating in the world micromanipulators market, include Narishige Co. Ltd., Research Instruments Ltd., Eppendorf AG, Sutter Instruments, The Micromanipulator Company, Sensapex, Inc., Luigs and Neumann, Scientifica, Ltd. and Siskiyou Corporation, among others. These companies offer micromanipulation technology across all the micromanipulation application sectors.

World micromanipulation market is segmented into application, type and geography.

Request full Report-

