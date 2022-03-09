Surgical Robotics Market Size, Share, Trend 2021 Analysis Trend, Applications, Industry Chain Structure, Growth, and Forecast to 2030

Surgical robotic systems are a combination of equipment, accessories, software, and services that help to perform several minimally invasive surgeries including gynecological, cardiac, neurological, orthopedic, and others. Robotic systems allow surgeons to automate the surgical procedure, thereby improving efficacy and precision during the procedure, and minimizing post-surgical complications. In addition, they provide effective representations of body parts and increase dexterity, which aid surgeons to work on inaccessible body parts. Further, they reduce the risk of blood loss and infection; and offer shorter recovery time and less amount of scars in comparison to the traditional open surgery.

The world surgical robotic systems market was evaluated at $3.3 billion in 2014, and is estimated to garner $6.4 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period. The increasing need for automation in the healthcare sector and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are the major factors driving the surgical robotic systems and procedures market. In addition, a rise in incidences of colorectal cancer, neurological disorders, gynaecological diseases among others, would boost the adoption of robotic surgical systems. Surgical robotic systems offer less post-surgical complications and reduce labor cost.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26892

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Due to this, large-scale hospitals based in developed and developing economies are now favoring automate surgical/hospital services, which ultimately drives the market growth. On the other hand, high cost associated with surgical robots procedures and accidental death/injuries due to broken instruments and system errors are likely to hinder the market growth. According to a study conducted at the University of Illinois, around 144 deaths and more than 1,000 injuries have been linked to robotic surgery in the United States, in the past decade.

The report segments the market across two distinct categories i.e. surgical robotic systems and procedures. The surgical robotic systems market is segmented on the basis of system components, surgical application, and geography. Based on system components, the market is segmented into systems, accessories, and system related services. Among them, accessories held a dominant share in 2014, owing to the frequent re-purchase of surgical accessories. According to surgical application, the market is further segmented into gynecology surgery, urology surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurology surgery, general surgery, and other surgeries. The surgical robotic procedures market is further segmented across similar types of surgeries. The geographical breakdown and detailed analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Get a Request Sample Report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26892

Intuitive Surgical Inc., is the pioneer of the robotic surgery and currently holds a dominant share in the world surgical robotic systems market. In 1999, Intuitive Surgical launched its first surgical robotic system named Da Vinci Surgical System. Other companies including Think Surgical, Inc., Blue Belt Technologies (acquired by Stryker), Mako Surgical Inc., (acquired by Smith and Nephew) and Renishaw plc., manufactures and supplies surgical robots for orthopedic surgery and neurosurgery.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Intuitive Surgical Inc., Blue Belt Technologies Ltd., Think Surgical Inc., Hansen Medical, Inc., MAKO Surgical Corp., Renishaw plc., Stanmore Implants Worldwide, Ltd., Mazor Robotics Ltd., among others are profiled in the report.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the world surgical robotic systems and procedures market.

Geographically, the world surgical robotic systems and procedures market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

This study evaluating competitive landscape and value chain has been taken into account to help in understanding the competitive environment across the geographies.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2015 to 2020, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Exhaustive analysis of the world surgical robotic systems and procedures market by type helps in understanding the types of surgeries along with the variants of surgical robotic systems that will gain prominence in the future.

SURGICAL ROBOTICS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Component

Systems

Accessories

Services

Request full Report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26892

By Surgery Type

Gynecology surgery

Urology surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic surgery

General surgery

Other surgeries

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Others

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26892

Focuses Covered in the Report: –

The focuses examined in the report are the significant market players who are associated with the market like market players, unrefined substance providers, gear providers, end clients, brokers, merchants, etc.

The full profile of the organizations is cited. Furthermore, the limit, creation, cost, income, cost, gross and gross edge, deals volume, deals income, utilization, development rate, import, send out, offer, future systems and innovative improvements they are completing are additionally remembered for the report. This report investigated 8-year information history and figures.

The development variables of the market are talked about exhaustively where the different end clients of the market are clarified exhaustively.

Data and data by market player, by district, by type, by application, etc, and altered searches can be added in view of explicit necessities.

The report contains the SWOT investigation of the market. At long last, the report contains the finishing up part which incorporates the assessments of the modern specialists.

Features of the Market Report:

The report gives noteworthy market knowledge by assessing the contender endeavors including volume deals, innovation advancements, securing techniques, item estimating designs, absolute creation, and future capacities.

The data gave in the report fosters an essential advertising plan for the item or administration. Upper hands of contributing specific item or administration, future possibilities, and valuable open doors are given in the report.

The report gives learn about the market opportunity assessment for explicit sections in the objective market.

The central points of contention, business patterns, exchange situations affecting the market evaluating designs, challenges confronting the market, and valuable open doors fundamental the market are given in the report.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26892

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com