Analgesics Market Size, Share, Trend In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis

Analgesics, also known as painkillers, are used to treat and reduce pain in the body. Typically, they are used when the pain is severe and becomes unbearable for the patient. Non-opioids, opioids, and compound analgesics (a combination of both opioids and non-opioids) are the major analgesic products used globally. The emergence of analgesics is mainly attributed to the increase in acute and chronic diseases, as well as the rising incidence of cancer worldwide.

Opioid drugs are the strongest types of analgesics, which are derived from opium. They are chiefly used for the treatment of moderate to severe pain and are mostly available through prescription. On the other hand, non-opioid drugs are not derived from opium but include acetaminophen. They also include non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and are majorly used for the treatment of mild to moderate pain. In addition, non-opioid drugs are sometimes used alongside stronger painkillers. They are mostly available over-the-counter (OTC); however, some NSAIDs, such as Celebrex, Cataflam, and Motrin, are available through prescription only.

Market Statistics:

In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years.

The world analgesics market is expected to achieve moderate growth in the near future, majorly because of factors such as increase in cardiovascular disease, cancer, and arthritis and growing geriatric population. Recurring pain and aches experienced by the ageing population is another factor the helps the market growth. In addition, increasing investments in R&D by the public and private sector, with key emphasis on the classes of compounds for formulating new therapeutics, are further expected to drive the market. However, factors such as uncontrolled prescription of opioids, drug abuse, and unregulated government policies are likely to restrain the growth of the market.

The report segments the analgesics market on the basis of type, route of administration, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into non-opioids and opioids. According to the route of administration, it is segmented into oral, intravenous, rectal, transdermal, and topical. Based on the geography, it is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, andLAMEA.

Companies adopt acquisition as their key development strategy in the analgesic market. A comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as Bayer AG, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser (RB), Endo Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, and Sanofi, are provided in this report.

ANALGESICS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Type

Non-opioids

Opioids

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Rectal

Transdermal

Topical

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Spain

Sweden

France

Russia

Denmark

Rest of EU

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Brazil

Venezuela

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Morocco

Kenya

Nigeria

Rest ofLAMEA

