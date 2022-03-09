Europe Fitness Equipment Market Size, Share, Trend Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity 2021-2030

Fitness equipment comprise machines and monitoring devices, which are required for performing physical exercises. Fitness exercises facilitate weight management, develop physical stamina, and improve muscular strength. Moreover, physical exercises are advised for certain medical treatments. The demand for fitness equipment has increased in the European countries, such as the U.K., Germany, and France, owing to the increase in health awareness among the obese population. The commonly observed commercial fitness equipment include treadmills, stair climbers, weightlifting machines, and stationary bicycles.

Increasing adoption of fitness exercises significantly contributes to the growth of the fitness equipment industry across the European region. The obese population are the major users of cardiovascular equipment for weight management. In addition, increased awareness about fitness and its related health benefits drives the adoption of fitness equipment, especially through gym memberships and in-home equipment sales. Initiatives, such as corporate wellness programs, contribute to the growth of the fitness equipment market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

Further, the number of fitness centers at super specialty hospitals have increased due to the supportive government measures to promote health awareness, thereby further supplementing the demand of fitness equipment. The trend of fitness equipment resales is quite evident, which is a major factor restricting the growth of the fitness equipment market. However, increasing demand from health clubs would ensure the overall growth of the market.

Europe fitness equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, user, and country. Based on type of fitness equipment, the market is segmented into machines for cardiovascular training, strength training, and other instruments for monitoring and tracking. The end user segment for the fitness equipment market comprise home/individuals, health clubs, and commercial organizations. The major commercial segment for this market includes equipment procured by hotels, corporate wellness centers at enterprises, and hospitals. The market is analyzed on the basis of regions, which include the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. The U.K. would dominate the European market throughout 2015 – 2022.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the leading players including competitive insight of the market and to understand their key growth strategies. The prominent players analyzed in this report include Amer Sports Corporation, Nautilus, Inc., Brunswick Corp., Johnson Health Tech Ltd., Cybex International, Inc., ICON Health & Fitness, Inc., Technogym SpA, Tuntari New Fitness B.V., Exigo, Kettler (GB) Limited, and Torque Fitness LLC.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the European fitness equipment market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The current trends and future scenarios are outlined to determine the overall market potential and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

This report provides information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with their detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations for 2015 -2022 is provided to indicate the financial competency.

Porters Five Forces model and a SWOT analysis of the industry illustrate the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding on the roles of stakeholders.

EUROPE FITNESS EQUIPMENT MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Type

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Strength Training Equipment

Other Equipment

Activity Monitors

Body Analyzers

By User

Home Consumers

Health Clubs

Other Commercial Users

Corporate Offices

Hotels

Hospitals

By Country

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Key Players

Amer Sports Corporation

Nautilus, Inc.

Brunswick Corp.

Johnson Health Tech Ltd.

Cybex International, Inc.

ICON Health & Fitness, Inc.

Technogym SpA

Tuntari New Fitness B.V.

Exigo

Kettler (GB) Limited

Torque Fitness LLC

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report –

