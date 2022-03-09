Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Market- Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share and Demand Forecast

Intravenous (IV) ibuprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) used to reduce or treat pain, fever, and inflammation occurred due to a disease, operative procedures or trauma, and acute illness. The intravenous (IV) route for ibuprofen administration has a faster onset of action as compared to the other routes. IV ibuprofen is preferred for the management of post-operative and acute pain. The demand for ibuprofen has increased due to the side effects of opioid analgesics such as respiratory depression, allergic reactions, sedation, and gastrointestinal events.

The market for IV ibuprofen for pain management is in its nascent stage. The world IV ibuprofen market was valued at $3.6 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $14.2 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. Advantages associated with IV ibuprofen such as rapid result and targeted drug delivery have resulted in the growth of this market.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26903

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

In 2015, FDA approved IV ibuprofen for pediatric use, due to which the market is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period. Other factors that affect the market growth significantly include increasing incidence of cancer, cardiovascular ailments, pain, headache, toothache, back pain, arthritis, trauma, and shifting trend towards the use of non-opioids drugs. Factors that would hamper the market growth include side effects associated with IV ibuprofen and lengthy approval process.

The world IV Ibuprofen market is segmented on the basis of indication, age group, and country. By indication, further sub-segments considered in this report include pain/inflammation and fever. The age groups considered are pediatrics and adults. The market is segmented into four countries namely Australia, Canada, South Korea, and the U.S.

Get a Request Sample Report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26903

Currently, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., is the only IV ibuprofen manufacturer in the market. The company has collaborated with the local/regional drug manufacturers to target new countries by getting product approvals.

The key companies profiled in this report are Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alveda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (acquired by Teligent, Inc.), CSL Limited, Sandor Medicaids Pvt Ltd., PT. Soho Industri Pharmasi, Germin MED, Grifols S.A., Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Al Nabeel International Ltd., and Laboratorios Valmorca, C.A.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the world IV Ibuprofen market.

The world IV Ibuprofen market is analyzed based on countries such as the U.S., Australia, Canada and South Korea.

The study evaluating competitive landscape has been taken into account to understand the competitive environment across the countries considered.

This report provides detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2015 to 2022, which assists to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Exhaustive analysis of the world IV Ibuprofen market by indication describes the types of indications that will gain prominence in future.

INTRAVENOUS (IV) IBUPROFEN MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Indication

Pain/Inflammatory

Fever

Request full Report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26903

By Age Group

Pediatrics

Adults

By Country

Australia

Canada

South Korea

U.S.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26903

Focuses Covered in the Report: –

The focuses examined in the report are the significant market players who are associated with the market like market players, unrefined substance providers, gear providers, end clients, brokers, merchants, etc.

The full profile of the organizations is cited. Furthermore, the limit, creation, cost, income, cost, gross and gross edge, deals volume, deals income, utilization, development rate, import, send out, offer, future systems and innovative improvements they are completing are additionally remembered for the report. This report investigated 8-year information history and figures.

The development variables of the market are talked about exhaustively where the different end clients of the market are clarified exhaustively.

Data and data by market player, by district, by type, by application, etc, and altered searches can be added in view of explicit necessities.

The report contains the SWOT investigation of the market. At long last, the report contains the finishing up part which incorporates the assessments of the modern specialists.

Features of the Market Report:

The report gives noteworthy market knowledge by assessing the contender endeavors including volume deals, innovation advancements, securing techniques, item estimating designs, absolute creation, and future capacities.

The data gave in the report fosters an essential advertising plan for the item or administration. Upper hands of contributing specific item or administration, future possibilities, and valuable open doors are given in the report.

The report gives learn about the market opportunity assessment for explicit sections in the objective market.

The central points of contention, business patterns, exchange situations affecting the market evaluating designs, challenges confronting the market, and valuable open doors fundamental the market are given in the report.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26903

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com