Nuclear Medicine Market Drivers & Growth Opportunity Analysis Report 2021-2030

Radiopharmaceuticals are pharmaceutical formulations comprising radioactive isotopes that are used in diagnosis and therapeutics. They are simple and small substances that contain a radioactive substance that is used in the treatment of cancer and cardiac & neurological disorders. The conventional chemotherapy methods are being replaced by more convenient therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals for oncology and cancer treatment, which opens up new avenues in the radiopharmaceuticals market.

Moreover, it not only helps physicians during diagnosis, but also works as a convenient and safer alternative for patients as compared to X-Rays and other external radiation imaging devices. Radiopharmaceuticals, also known as nuclear medicines, are used in applications such as lymphoma and bone metastasis. F-18, Tc-99, Ga-67, and I-123 are some of the nuclear medicines used in diagnostic procedures, while I-131, Ir-192, Y-90, I-125, Lu-177, and Ra-223 are used in therapeutics procedures.

In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The world radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to generate a revenue of $8,207.5 million by 2022, the market is currently in its growth stage driven by increasing number of cancer cases and rising awareness about nuclear medicine. Convenience of the treatment with minimally invasive techniques attracts more patients towards radiopharmaceuticals mode of treatment as compared to chemotherapy. The factors that drive the Radiopharmaceuticals Industry include increasing incidence of cardiac patients and adoption of clear imaging technique, with the help of diagnostic equipment such as PET and SPECT. The factors that restrain the growth of the market include supply shortages, logistical difficulties, and limited number of trained medical personnel.

The report segments the radiopharmaceuticals industry on the basis of type, modality, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into diagnostic, therapeutic, and research. Based on modality, the nuclear medicine market is segregated into SPECT, PET, alpha emitters, beta emitters, and brachytherapy. According to application, the market is classified into oncology, cardiology, neurology, thyroid, and others. The geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue generating region accounting for about 35.1% of the total market and is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Mallinckrodt plc., General Electric Co. (healthcare division), Medtronic, Inc., Bayer AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., and IBA Group is also provided in this report.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the world nuclear medicine market.

This report includes a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2014 to 2022, which contribute in identifying the key market opportunities for growth.

Exhaustive analysis of the world radiopharmaceuticals market by type helps in understanding the types of radiopharmaceuticals that are currently being used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers of radiopharmaceuticals) helps in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographies.

Key market players within the radiopharmaceuticals market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly. This helps in understanding the competitive outlook of the global nuclear medicine market.

NEUCLEAR MEDICINE/ RADIOPAHRMACEUTICALS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Type

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

By Modality

SPECT

PET

Alpha-emitters

Beta-emitters

Brachytherapy

By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Thyroid

Others

By Procedures

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous System

Endocrine

Skeletal

Gastrointestinal

Genito-urinary

Pulmonary

PET & PET-CT

Therapeutic

Others

By End-user

Hospitals and diagnostic centers

Research institutes

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Belarus

Czech Republic

Greece

Hungary

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Korea

Pakistan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report –

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26911

