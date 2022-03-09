Digital Pathology Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth and Forecast 2021-2030

The digital pathology is a new technology that has digitalized the instruments used in the pathology labs for testing. The digitalization has led to the automation of the tests done during the diagnosis procedures. For example, a single digital instrument operated by a single pathologist can perform tests that were previously done using five instruments. The global digital pathology market, valued at $1.98 billion in 2012, is estimated to reach $5.7 billion by 2020. Automation in the conventional methods of pathology is the major driving force of this market, which has resulted in workflow efficiency, efficiency in analysis. Thus, resulting in fast and accurate results of the pathology tests.

The other driving factors of this market are diagnosis that can be provided to patients in the remote regions and reduction in the cost of diagnosis. The cost includes procedure cost and the cost involved in delivery of the slides & data. The major limitation of the digital pathology market is the stringent regulations involved during the approval of digital pathology systems. The other limitation is the cost involved in the integration of DPS in the pathology labs. The challenges faced by the DP market are standardization and interoperability of the technology as the formats differ from region to region.

In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The digital pathology market is segmented into components, end users and geography. The products market consists of the Whole slide imaging (WSI), Image analysis- informatics and Storage, communication and integrated platforms. The WSI is the highest revenue generating market among the segments; however, image analysis-informatics market is expected to have the highest growth potential. The end users market is segmented into pharmaceutical research, clinical organizations and educational institutes. The pharmaceutical research is the highest revenue generating market and is also expected to have the highest growth potential. The geography market is dominated by the North American region, which is the highest revenue generating region; however, Asian market is expected to have the highest CAGR during the analysis period.

The key companies profiled in this report include Definiens AG, Digipath, Inc., Leica Microsystems Gmbh, Ventana medical systems, Inc., Nikon Corporation, Visiopharm, Philips healthcare, Indica Labs, Inc, Omnyx LLC and 3DHISTECH, Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS

In-depth analysis of the digital pathology market, which is segmented on the basis of products, end users and geographies are discussed in the report at a greater length

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2013-2020, Thus helping digital pathology systems manufacturers to analyze the market

Assessment and ranking of the factors affecting the global market and their impact on the digital pathology market

Study on the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers in the market, based on porter’s five force analysis. Thus helping digital pathology systems manufacturers to analyze the market

Analysis of trends in various geographic segments that would help the companies to plan their strategies depending on the region

SWOT and competitive analysis of the key players, which would help stakeholders to understand trends followed by their competitors and take actionable decisions.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENTS

Whole slide imaging (WSI)

Image analysis- informatics

Storage, and communication and integrated platforms

BY END-USERS

Pharmaceutical research

Clinical organizations

Educational institutes

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia

RoW

