Defibrillators Market – Size, Share, Trend Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts

Defibrillators are devices used to deliver therapeutic shock to a patient’s heart in life-threatening conditions such as ventricular fibrillation, cardiac arrhythmia, and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. The defibrillation procedure encompasses delivery of an electric shock to the heart, which depolarizes heart muscles and restores its normal electric impulse. Growing focus towards public access defibrillator (PAD) by the public & private organizations, along with the key players, has fuelled the market growth. Other factors such as technologically advanced defibrillator devices, rapidly growing geriatric population with elevated risk of targeted diseases, and increasing incidence of cardiac diseases are driving the market growth. However, frequent product recalls, increasing pricing pressure on players and lack of awareness about sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) are restraining the growth of this market.

The world defibrillators market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, and geography. On the basis of product, the world defibrillator market is further segmented into implantable defibrillators and external defibrillators.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Implantable defibrillators are further categorized into cardiac resynchronisation therapy- defibrillator (CRT-D), transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillator (T-ICDs) and subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillator (S-ICDs). Among these, the T-ICDs segment dominates the overall ICD market owing to higher precision and targeted functioning. In addition, external defibrillators segment is further categorized into manual external defibrillator, automated external defibrillator (AEDs), and wearable cardioverter defibrillator (WCDs).

On the basis of end user, the defibrillator market is segmented into hospitals, prehospital, public access market, alternative care market, and home. Geographically, the market is segmented across four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in the defibrillators market. The growth in this region is mainly due to factors such as product innovations, growing number of public defibrillation programs, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the area with maximum growth potential due to the growing focus of key players in emerging economies, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising number of cardiovascular diseases.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the world defibrillators market such as Asahi Kasei Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Philips Healthcare, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic plc, Cardiac Science Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, and St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Key Benefits of the Report

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the world defibrillators market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

The report provides actual historical figures for 2014 and 2015 and provides Y-o-Y forecasts for 2016 to 2022, considering 2015 as base.

Extensive analysis by product helps in understanding the various types of devices used for the treatment of neurological diseases and other related conditions.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.

SWOT analysis studies the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The world defibrillators market is segmented into product, end user, and geography.

By Product

Implantable Defibrillators

Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (T-ICDs)

Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (S-ICDs)

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy- Defibrillator (CRT-D)

External Defibrillators

Manual External Defibrillator

Automated External Defibrillator (AEDs),

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCDs).

By End User

Hospitals

Pre-hospitals

Public Access market

Alternate Care Market

Home

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Egypt

Israel

South Africa

