Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Share 2022 Comprehensive Insights, Growth Factors Analysis, Global Size, Emerging Trends, Import-Export Scenario, Competitive Landscape, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Blood Plasma Derivatives market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global blood plasma derivatives market size was US$ 39,936.7 million in 2021. The global blood plasma derivatives market size is forecast to reach US$ 90,385.7 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A plasma is a clear, straw-colored solution of protein salts, which is part of the blood. Plasma contains three types of blood cells: red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. The plasma contains over 100 different proteins, including albumin, fibrinogen, immunoglobulin, protease inhibitors, and clotting factor. In addition to maintaining blood pressure, it exchanges minerals like sodium & potassium. Immunoglobulins are essential for maintaining the osmotic pressure in blood vessels. An immunoglobulin is responsible for protecting the body from foreign particles as soon as they enter the body.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global blood plasma derivatives market is the increasing prevalence of life-threatening diseases such as immunodeficiency, the rising aging population, and the increasing use of blood plasma derivatives products.

Due to side effects such as dizziness, fast heartbeats, allergic conditions, and shortness of breath caused by the use of blood plasma derivatives, the global blood plasma derivatives market may experience slow growth.

A rise in R&D activities to develop advanced plasma-derived products is forecast to present lucrative opportunities for the global blood plasma derivatives market during the forecast period.

An increase in expenditure on healthcare products and the presence of key manufacturers contribute to the growth of the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 had a positive impact on the global plasma derivatives market. Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has strained health systems. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in August 2020 to treat hospitalized patients with COVID-19 using convalescent plasma. These antibodies or plasma can collect from donors who have recovered from COVID-19. There is a possibility that it contains antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, which assist in suppressing viral replication. As a result, the market grew due to an increase in demand for plasma-derived products for treating infectious diseases.

Regional Insights

North America held a major share of the blood plasma derivatives market in 2021, and it is forecast to continue dominating during the forecast period. As a result of the increasing number of plasma-derived products approved and the number of key players manufacturing plasma-derived products in the region.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest rate between 2022 and 2030. As a result of the increasing prevalence of life-threatening diseases and the increased awareness about plasma-derived products among consumers and physicians.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global blood plasma derivatives market are:

Bayer AG

Biotest AG

CSL limited

Fusion Health Care Pvt. Limited

Grifols, S.A

Kedrion Biopharma, Incorporated

LFB S.A

Octapharma AG

Sanofi

Takeda

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global blood plasma derivatives market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Albumin

Factor VIII

Factor IX

Immunoglobulin

Hyperimmune Globulin

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Hemophilia

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Immunodeficiency Diseases

Von Willebrand’s Disease

Other Application

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Other End Users

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

