Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Share 2022 Global Size, Emerging Trends, Import-Export Scenario, Competitive Landscape, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Energy Recovery Ventilator market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global energy recovery ventilator market size was US$ 3.20 billion in 2021. The global energy recovery ventilator market size is forecast to reach US$ 7.74 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An energy recovery ventilation (ERV) system is an indoor Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system that allows you to use the energy contained in normally exhausted air of a building or conditioned space to treat (precondition) the incoming outdoor air. It may be possible to refer to the specific type of equipment involved as an Energy Recovery Ventilator, also known as an ERV. In warm climates, an ERV system pre-cools and dehumidifies; in cooler climates, it humidifies and pre-heats. With an ERV, HVAC designs meet ventilation and energy standards (e.g., ASHRAE, improve indoor air quality, and reduce the capacity of HVAC equipment, thereby reducing the amount of energy used.) ERV systems enable HVAC systems to maintain a 40-50% indoor relative humidity, essentially in all conditions.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The government’s intervention in constructing energy-efficient buildings and policies relating to carbon emissions for residential and commercial applications is a key driving force for global market growth.

The complexity of installation and the high maintenance costs of products may slow down the overall market growth.

The deficient Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) creates an adverse impact on the health, cognitive function, productivity, and wellbeing of indoor occupants. As an ERV continuously replaces stale indoor air with fresh outdoor air. In addition, it can remove pollutants, including excess moisture, household chemicals, and optimize energy efficiency. Thus, the demand for ERVs is forecast to drive the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 has caused a significant demand for energy recovery ventilators. People were more aware of ventilation systems. A lack of ventilation can cause shortness of breath, fatigue, and severe headaches. Energy Recovery Ventilators prevent the buildup of carbon dioxide and depletion of oxygen. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global market growth.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. As a result of rising living standards in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, South Korea, and Thailand, this trend is likely to continue. These countries are seeking to modernize their residential and commercial building stocks. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) estimates that East and Pacific Asia account for the majority of real estate market shares. In addition, the commercial and residential building sectors are likely to provide investment opportunities worth US$ 16 trillion. The advent of such market opportunities will raise demand for ERV throughout the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global energy recovery ventilator market are:

Carrier (United Technologies)

Johnson Controls

Daikin Industries, Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Trane Technologies Incorporated

LG Electronics

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

Lennox International Incorporated

Greenheck Fan Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Zehnder GmbH

HIMPEL Co., Limited

RenewAire LLC

Dae Ryun Ind. Co. Limited

Ostberg India Private Limited

S&P USA Ventilation Systems, LLC

UltimateAir, Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global energy recovery ventilator market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Wall-Mount

Ceiling-Mount

Cabinet

Segmentation based on Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

