AI in the Cyber Security Market Share 2022, Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Latest Trend Analysis, Top Players, Revenue Expectation, Forthcoming Status and Forecast to 2030

AI in the Cyber Security Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the AI in the Cyber Security Market by region.

The global AI in the cyber security market size was US$ 16.0 billion in 2020. The global AI in the cyber security market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 189.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Different technologies are used to protect organizations against cybercrime. These technologies include natural language processing, machine learning, and image processing, etc.

Factors Influencing

Favorable government regulations towards data privacy are forecast to fuel the market growth.

Prominent market players in the AI in the cybersecurity industry are investing in R&D activities to introduce technologically advanced systems. These systems would perform web filtering, anomaly detection, intrusion detection and prevent users from data loss. Thus, the advancements would surge the demand for AI in cyber security.

The evolution of beneficial digital solutions and the rising adoption of cloud-based technology would propel the market growth in the coming years.

Rising cases of cyber-attacks would contribute to the growth of global AI in the cyber security market.

The limited budget for cybersecurity, mainly in developing and underdeveloped countries, is forecast to propel market growth.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, North America is forecast to dominate the AI in the cybersecurity market in terms of revenue. It is due to the increasing number of mobile malware attacks. Moreover, the rapidly growing use of internet-connected devices is forecast to create significant opportunities for the market players in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to record significant growth in the global AI in the cyber security market. It is due to the growing cybercrimes and rising digitalization. Moreover, various organizations are adopting these technologies to ensure the security of data. Thus, it would drive the growth of global AI in the cyber security market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden onset of the COVID-19 epidemic altered the entire growth landscape for many industries. Organizations had to change the mode of operation to survive in the market. As various organizations adopted remote methods to keep working, the demand for data security suddenly increased. Thus, the epidemic is forecast to have a positive impact on the global AI in the cyber security market. The use of cloud-based solutions increased during the pandemic. Market players in the global AI in the cyber security market witnessed a surging demand from small, medium, and large enterprises. Moreover, the fraudulent activities rapidly increased during the pandemic, which increased the demand for efficient security solutions. Thus, the global AI in the cyber security market is forecast to grow due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Competitors in The Market

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Intel Corporation

RSA Security LLC

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

IBM Corporation

FireEye, Inc.

BAE Systems Plc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Technology

Natural Language Processing

Speech Recognition

Machine Learning

Image Processing

Insight by Service Type

Identity and Access Security Services

Network Security Services

Cloud Security Services

Data Security Services

Others

Insight Application

Firewall

Distributed Denial of Services

Anomaly Detection

Web Filtering

Intrusion Detection

Data Loss Prevention

Insight by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

