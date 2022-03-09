E-Signature Market Size 2022 Analysis by Business Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Prominent Players Strategies, Investment Opportunities, Revenue Expectation, Future Trends, and Forecast till 2030

E-Signature Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the E-Signature Market by region.

The global e-signature market size was US$ 1,527.2 million in 2021. The global e-signature market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 8872.3 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Factors Influencing

Benefits like secure and controlled workflow, better user experience, and operational efficiency are fueling the growth of the global e-signature market.

The rising cases of identity thefts and frauds are forecast to propel the growth of the global e-signature market.

The growing demand for end-to-end customer relationships and safety for daily transactions is forecast to drive the growth of the global e-signature market during the study timeframe.

The time efficiency of e-signatures is forecast the offer significant growth opportunities to the market players. E-signature validates the user rapidly. Moreover, it also provides the secure transfer of documents. Thus, the global e-signature market growth would accelerate during the forecast period.

Governments’ regulations and trending digitalization across all verticals would propel the e-signature market growth.

The expansion of traditional business practices may hamper the growth of the global e-signature market during the forecast period.

Growing partnerships and collaborations in the e-signature industry are forecast to fuel the market growth. In 2018, DocuSign acquired SpringCM to expand its reach beyond electronic signatures and offer advanced solutions to end-users.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, North America is forecast to present the largest e-signature market due to the increasing internet penetration across all verticals. Moreover, the growing online business practices would offer significant growth opportunities to the market players in the global e-signature market. Among all nations, the United States accounts for the largest share in North America’s e-signature market due to growing digitalization. The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to grow significantly due to the increasing penetration of digital technologies. Moreover, rising cases of identity thefts and other frauds would fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific e-signature market. In addition, industry players would witness immense growth opportunities, mainly in the e-commerce domain in the region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic surged the demand for e-signatures. Due to the stringent regulations, various companies adopted digital solutions to continue their operations. It became necessary to save the files from fraud. Thus, the adoption of e-signatures rapidly grew during the pandemic period. The rising number of fraudulent activities mandated the use of efficient solutions. Moreover, it became necessary to ensure safe data sharing. As a result, the demand for e-signatures surged from all industries.

Competitors in the Market

Adobe Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc

SIGNiX Inc

Docusign Inc.

SSL Europa France SAS

Gemalto NV

Sertifi Inc.

RPost

AssureSign LLC

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Based on Component

Software

Hardware

Service

Managed

Professional

Based on Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

Based on Type

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI)

Username and Pin

Signature Pad at POS

Clickwrap

Voices Signature

Based on Use Case

Unmediated

Mediated

Third-Party

Internal

Based on Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Legal

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

