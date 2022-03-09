Alexa
Stevenson sparks Southern Miss past UTSA in C-USA tournament

By Associated Press
2022/03/09 11:42
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Stevenson had a go-ahead dunk inside the final minute on his way to 22 points and Southern Miss knocked UTSA out of the Conference USA tournament with a 67-64 victory in first-round action on Tuesday night.

Walyn Napper pitched in with 19 points and six assists for the Golden Eagles (7-25), who went 1-17 during regular-season conference play. Jaron Pierre Jr. added 12 points.

Jacob Germany scored a career-high 28 points and had 12 rebounds for the Roadrunners (10-22). He also committed seven of their 18 turnovers. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah added 14 points. Erik Czumbel totaled 10 points and six assists.

Southern Miss advances to play Florida Atlantic in the second round on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-03-09 14:06 GMT+08:00

