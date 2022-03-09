Turkey becomes world’s preferred place to get full-mouth veneers

With social media now deeply embedded in everyday life, the brilliant “Hollywood smiles” worn by celebrities and influencers have become a common sight. These are the result of full-mouth veneer placements — tooth-shaped shells that dentists place on top of patients’ teeth.

Though the procedure is called “full-mouth” veneer placement, it involves attaching veneers to only six upper and six lower front teeth. Unlike single veneer placement over a chipped tooth, the purpose of full-mouth veneers is to enhance a smile.

Several factors may impact a patient’s choice when it comes to veneers, ranging from type and quality to country. However, all factors link back to the single most important determinant: cost.

Materials

Porcelain veneers are considered the best for their top-notch longevity of about 15 to 20 years, natural appearance, and high coverage. Artistic dentists tend to find that the flexibility of porcelain makes these veneers ideal for designing.

The cost of full-mouth veneers made from porcelain depends on where the procedure is done. Prices range from US$24,000-30,000 in the U.S., US$15,600-20,000 in the U.K., and US$2,500-$3,000 in Turkey.

An alternative to porcelain veneers is Lumineers, which are as durable as porcelain veneers but much thinner. Since porcelain veneers are around 0.7 millimeters thick, dentists have to remove the teeth's enamel to make room for them. This is not required for Lumineers, which measure only 0.3 mm in thickness.



However, Lumineers cover less of the tooth compared to porcelain veneers and are more suitable for treating moderate tooth mishaps.

Full-mouth Lumineers cost between US$18,000 and US$24,000 in the U.S., US$10,000 and US$14,400 in the U.K., and US$1,500 and US$2,000 in Turkey.

A special type of veneer made of composite resin that is more affordable, but not as durable, gives patients the same “Hollywood smile” thanks to the flexibility of the material. Twelve of these veneers cost US$9,600-11,400 in the U.S., US$5,400-$7,200 in the U.K., and US$1,200-$1,500 in Turkey.

Service

Another key aspect that affects the cost of getting full-mouth veneers is service. Packages vary from country to country, and patients may be charged fees in addition to the cost of the veneers — these may include consultation fees, X-ray fees, accommodation, and logistics.



Dental consultation is the first step in veneer placement and includes an oral examination. This is vital to ensuring any underlying issues are fully addressed. X-rays, another crucial part of the procedure, help dentists fully understand the anatomical structure of patients’ teeth prior to designing their veneers.

While patients in the U.S. and U.K. pay extra for both consultation and X-rays, most dental clinics in Turkey offer all-inclusive veneer packages. That is why, as a growing number of people travel abroad to get full-mouth veneers, Turkey has become the preferred destination for the service.

