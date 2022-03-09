Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine

'Putin is killing children, 352 Ukraine civilians dead' among messages posted on live camera feeds in Russia

  280
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/09 11:39
Live view from four security cameras in Russia. (Anonymous screenshot)

Live view from four security cameras in Russia. (Anonymous screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Anonymous has hacked into over 400 surveillance cameras across Russia and posted anti-Putin messages to support Ukraine.

To retaliate over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a representative of the decentralized international hacktivist collective on Wednesday (March 9) informed Taiwan News that it has hijacked over 400 security cameras across Russia. The collective has compiled live feeds from about 100 Russian cameras onto a website called behindenemylines.live.

On the website, Anonymous explains that the hacks are a message to Russia that it must "pay a huge price because of the shameful decision of the dictator Putin to attack an independent Ukraine by armed forces." The collective asserted that sanctions imposed on Russia will "collapse the entire country" and have worse consequences for the Russian people than the oligarchy.

Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
(Anonymous screenshot)

Anonmous stated that "150 million Russians do not know the truth about the causes or course of the war in Ukraine" and are instead fed a steady stream of "Kremlin propaganda." The collective stated that the purposes of the hacks are to "spread information to the Russian people" as well as serve as a possible reconnaissance tool for Ukrainian forces.

Most of the cameras are located deep inside Russia, thus the collective said the current wave of hacks will be mainly used for a "large anti-propaganda movement." Anonymous pointed out that it is currently working on accessing cameras in Belarus, Ukraine, and areas of Russia closer to the conflict to be used exclusively for reconnaissance by the Ukrainian military.

The collective then directly addressed Russians: "we just want you to know that you are being brainwashed by state propaganda, and the Kremlin and Putin are lying to you." The authors stressed the fact that "Ukraine is not controlled by Nazis" and wrote that the people of Ukraine "do not need you to 'free' them."

Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
(Anonymous screenshot)

Anonymous called on ordinary Russians to "fight back and free yourself from your dictator." Trying to encourage Russians considering rising up against their government, the collective vowed, "You will have the entire world behind you, supporting you, and watching you." The post ended with tips about public anti-war actions that can be taken outside of Russia and Ukraine, inside Russia or Belarus, and inside Ukraine.

Clicking on the "Cameras" dropdown menu reveals numerous live feeds from surveillance cameras labeled as "Businesses, Outside, Inside, Houses, Restaurants, Offices, Schools, and Security Offices." In many cases, English text messages have been superimposed over the live camera feeds, including the following:

"Putin is killing children

352 Ukraine civilians dead

Russians lied to 200RF.com

Slava Ukraini! Hacked by Anonymous"

The domain 200RF.com is a website set up by Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs to enable Russian relatives to identify dead or captured Russian soldiers from the battlefields of Ukraine. Its homepage includes the latest video interviews of Russian prisoners of war as well as a search feature for families to search through Ukraine's database of captured and killed Russian troops.

"Slava Ukraini!," Ukrainian for "Glory to Ukraine!" is a national salute currently being used as a symbol of defiance against the Russian invaders. It has been adopted worldwide to demonstrate solidarity with the nation.
Anonymous
hack
hackers
hacktivists
cyber attack
cyberwar
cyberwarfare
cyber army
2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine
Stand with Ukraine
Russian invasion of Ukraine

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Taiwan orchids bloom with colors of Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taiwan orchids bloom with colors of Ukrainian flag
2022/03/08 16:56
Photo of the Day: Historic Taiwanese gate displays colors of Ukraine flag
Photo of the Day: Historic Taiwanese gate displays colors of Ukraine flag
2022/03/07 18:56
Taiwan raises NT$300 million donations for Ukraine in 5 days
Taiwan raises NT$300 million donations for Ukraine in 5 days
2022/03/07 18:23
300 rally for Ukraine in Taipei's Liberty Square
300 rally for Ukraine in Taipei's Liberty Square
2022/03/07 10:48
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
2022/03/04 17:17

Updated : 2022-03-09 12:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
Taiwan begins 10-day quarantine, opens to business travelers
Taiwan begins 10-day quarantine, opens to business travelers
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Ukraine will cause China to reconsider an attack on Taiwan: Bloomberg
Ukraine will cause China to reconsider an attack on Taiwan: Bloomberg
Man could face arrest for failing to pay NT$1 million for quarantine violation in east Taiwan
Man could face arrest for failing to pay NT$1 million for quarantine violation in east Taiwan
"