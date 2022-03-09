Taiwan's reservist training program reaches 4th day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The fourth day of the new two-week reservist training program kicked off Wednesday (March 9).

Participating troops, who totaled almost 400, registered and received equipment at Shanjiao Elementary School in Luzhu District, Taoyuan, on March 5. They were divided into five units, and the training is focused on the defense of Linkou District’s coast.

Over the course of 14 days, the troops are familiarizing themselves with weapons operations as well as marching a total of 22 kilometers to improve physical strength and achieve a level of combat power sufficient to defend Taiwan’s territory, CNA cited the Sixth Army Corps as saying. The soldiers are also being trained on disaster prevention, rescue missions, and guard duties and attend lectures about legal aspects of the military.

The Ministry of National Defense established the All-out Defense Mobilization Agency in January to reform its reservist system. Analysts have said such changes are necessary to make Taiwan's military a more effective fighting force.