UMC founder says sons are Taiwanese citizens, would fight if China invades

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) founder and former Chairman Robert Tsao (曹興誠) has confirmed his two sons would fight the People's Liberation Army (PLA) were China to invade Taiwan.

The Taiwan-born Singaporean tycoon posted on Facebook Saturday (March 5) calling for Taiwan to show its determination to defend itself rather than rely on American support. In the post, Tsao called on Taiwan’s government to provide venues to train the whole adult population to be reservists, saying that if Taiwan shows determination to defend itself, its allies will be more willing to assist it.

A number of netizens and media personalities have questioned Tsao’s post in recent days, suspecting his two sons to be U.S. citizens and suggesting they might not fight for Taiwan, per a CNA report.

In response, Tsao wrote an open letter to the head of the Taipei Trust in Democracy Center Huang Ching-Lung (黃清龍) which stated: “My two sons are both citizens of the Republic of China (Taiwan), and one has already completed his compulsory military training. The other is finishing his studies in the U.S. this year and will return to Taiwan during summer break to do his compulsory military training. If a conflict breaks out in Taiwan, they will both return to fight off the PLA forces.”