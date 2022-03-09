Alexa
Scotts, Mandiant fall; Dollar Tree, Chevron rise

By Associated Press
2022/03/09 05:20
NEW YORK (AP) — 5Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Mandiant Inc., down 45 cents to $22.04.

Alphabet subsidiary Google is buying the cybersecurity firm for $5.4 billion

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., up $2.08 to $101.58.

The sporting goods retailer raised its profit forecast for the year.

Dollar Tree Inc., up $5.94 to $146.80.

The discount chain named a new executive chairman and five new independent directors to its board following pressure from activist investor Mantle Ridge.

AZZ Inc., down $1.02 to $49.

The electrical equipment maker is buying Sequa’s Precoat Metals business division for just under $1.3 billion.

Desktop Metal Inc., up 41 cents to $3.95.

The 3D printing systems company gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.

Fulgent Genetics Inc., up $4.80 to $54.65.

The maker of gene testing technology announced a $250 million stock buyback plan.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., down $7.62 to $119.19.

The maker of lawncare supplies warned that a sales decline in its cannabis growing business Hawthorne Gardening Co. could hurt full-year profits.

Chevron Corp., up $8.49 to $170.53.

Oil prices continued rising and helped lift energy company stocks.

Updated : 2022-03-09 06:46 GMT+08:00

